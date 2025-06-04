About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Did Dinosaurs Have Cancer Too?

by Dr. Leena M on Jun 4 2025 5:22 PM

Dinosaur fossils may hold molecular secrets to fighting modern-day cancer.

In an exciting twist, scientists have uncovered soft tissues in 70-million-year-old fossil of a dinosaur , revealing red blood cell-like structures and preserved proteins. This discovery opens a brand-new window into how diseases like cancer evolved over time, and how some species may have resisted it. By diving deep into molecular clues hidden in fossils, researchers believe we could unlock secrets that not only explain the past but also guide future medical breakthroughs. Here's how this prehistoric science is rewriting our understanding of disease!(1 Trusted Source
Preserving Fossilized Soft Tissues: Advancing Proteomics and Unveiling the Evolutionary History of Cancer in Dinosaurs

Go to source).

Not Just Bones—Meet the “Squishy” Side of Dinosaurs!

For years, fossils were mostly about bones. But now, soft tissues like red blood cell structures are turning up in ancient remains, including the Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus, a plant-eating dinosaur from Romania. These delicate structures offer rare biological insights, suggesting that soft tissues may be more commonly preserved than we thought. This shift encourages scientists to rethink how fossils are studied—and why every little bit of tissue matters.


Zooming Into the Past: How SEM and Paleoproteomics Are Game-Changers

Advanced tools like Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) and paleoproteomic techniques allow scientists to peek inside fossils at the tiniest levels. Instead of only guessing based on skeletons, they can now identify preserved proteins that tell us about ancient diseases. These proteins survive longer than DNA and can shed light on how dinosaurs grew, lived, and possibly fought cancer.


What Dinosaurs Can Teach Us About Cancer Resistance

Dinosaurs were giant, long-living creatures, and some probably developed cancer. But how did they manage it? The study of preserved proteins could reveal molecular defenses and evolutionary trade-offs—like whether dinosaurs chose rapid growth over disease resistance. This could help us understand why some species (even today!) are more prone to cancer while others seem resistant. Ancient biology might just inspire tomorrow’s cures.


Soft Tissues, Strong Clues: The Power of Molecular Fossil Data

Unlike hard bones, soft tissues contain proteins rich in disease information. Studying these molecules could help scientists trace how tumors evolved, and even pinpoint proteins linked to cancer suppression. This is a call to action: don’t ignore the soft stuff! We need better conservation of fossil tissues to fuel future discoveries. It's a powerful reminder that even fragile fossils can carry mighty messages.

From Dinosaurs to Doctors: Why This Research Matters Today

This research isn't just for dinosaur fans. It’s about connecting ancient biology with modern medicine. By combining life-history theory (how species balance growth, reproduction, and survival) with paleopathology, scientists can explore how long-extinct creatures dealt with disease. This could reveal patterns and defenses that help us build better cancer treatments today. But for that, we must protect fossils like living libraries of ancient health.

References:
  1. Preserving Fossilized Soft Tissues: Advancing Proteomics and Unveiling the Evolutionary History of Cancer in Dinosaurs - (https://www.mdpi.com/2079-7737/14/4/370 )


Source-Anglia Ruskin University


