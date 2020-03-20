Diarrhea Is A Prominent Symptom Among COVID-19 Patients

Overall, data from 204 patients were analysed for the current study, according to the researchers.The average age was 54.9 years old. In total, 48.5 per cent presented to the hospital with digestive symptoms as their chief complaint.The study also revealed that patients with digestive symptoms had a longer gap between the onset of symptoms and hospital admission than patients presenting only respiratory symptoms and were less likely to be cured and discharged than those without digestive symptoms.Patients who experienced digestive symptoms had a variety of manifestations, including anorexia (83.8 per cent), diarrhea (29.3 per cent), vomiting (0.08 per cent), and abdominal pain (0.4 per cent), the study said.According to the researchers, as the severity of the disease increased, digestive symptoms became more pronounced.Source: IANS