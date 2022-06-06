About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Diamond Comics Spreads Message of Water Conservation

by Colleen Fleiss on June 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM
Diamond comics, the famous publisher of children's literature, will bring out books and comics on water conservation.

On Friday, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diamond Toons to produce a series of popular books to spread awareness on water conservation. The MoU was signed between Vibha Dhawan, DG, TERI, and Manish Verma, director, Diamond Toons.

Water Conversation

"As per the estimates of NITI Aayog, by 2030, our water demand will be double our water supply. We should reach the youth and other stakeholders, who are the future citizens of the country," S.K. Sarkar, the distinguished fellow, TERI, said he emphasized the need to take the message of water conservation to all stakeholders.

Collaborations such as the MoU between TERI and Diamond Toons will help in taking the message across, he added.

Verma said the platform of talking comics and its universe of characters would convey the message of conservation and sustainable development to stakeholders in multiple languages.

"The power of storytelling is the only way to make a society inclusive of change," Verma noted.

Source: IANS
