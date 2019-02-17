medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Diagnostic Tool for Detecting Cryptosporidium Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 17, 2019 at 1:12 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new low-cost technique that quickly and accurately detects cryptosporidium contamination in water samples has been developed by researchers in the School of Engineering.
Diagnostic Tool for Detecting Cryptosporidium Developed
Diagnostic Tool for Detecting Cryptosporidium Developed

A handheld 'tricorder' that can test for biological contamination in real-time has been the dream of science fiction fans for decades. And UBC Okanagan engineers say the technology is closer to science fact than ever before.

Drinking water contaminated with the parasite can result in diarrhea and, in extreme cases, can even lead to death.

"Current methods for detecting cryptosporidium require filtering large volumes of water, separating out the organisms, staining them with a fluorescence label and trying to identify the pathogen using a microscope," says George Luka, a doctoral student at UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering and study lead author. "The process is extremely slow, expensive and doesn't yield reliable results."

Luka says there is an urgent need to develop a fast, flexible, accurate and real-time detection tool to meet the challenge of protecting water consumers from this common and potentially dangerous contaminent.

To solve this problem, Luka and his colleagues tested a specially designed and calibrated biosensor. Using varying concentrations of pathogen in water samples, they were able establish its ability to detect cryptosporidium contamination.

"The biosensor performed exactly as we were hoping and was able to measure cryptosporidium contamination rapidly and without the need for complex preparations and highly-trained technicians," says Luka. "This is an impressive solution that can easily be integrated into inexpensive and portable devices to test drinking water in real-time anywhere in the world." Luka also says the biosensor can be expanded to measure other biomarkers and hazards.

"The technology has real potential to be used to test all kinds of biological contamination, both in medical and environmental applications. A handheld sensor that tests the safety of our water and our environment could soon become a reality."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Researchers Identify Treatment Targets For Cryptosporidium Parvum

Cryptosporidium parvum has long been the scourge of freshwater in the developing world.

Drinking Water Contamination: More Than 5.6 Million Americans Are Exposed To Nitrate

More than 5.6 million Americans are exposed to increased nitrate levels as a result of drinking water contamination.

State Guidelines For Toxic Water Contamination May Not Be Looking After Your Health

Some states in the US, have been found to diverge dramatically from the federal drinking water guidelines, which state the safest levels of certain toxic chemicals such as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

Water Contamination - How To Prevent?

Drinking water supplies located near hydraulic fracturing sites and oil , gas wells are more likely to be contaminated.

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Health Benefits of Cempedak

Mountaineering Safety
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive