Diabetic Patients are 40% More Likely to be Readmitted to the Hospital

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 2, 2019 at 5:59 AM Diabetes News
People with diabetes and low blood glucose have increased rates of deaths following hospital discharge, stated study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Diabetic Patients are 40% More Likely to be Readmitted to the Hospital

The cost for hospital readmissions within 30 days of discharge is estimated to be close to $25 billion per year in the U.S. Patients with diabetes are frequently admitted to the hospital.

"In our novel nationwide study, we examined data of almost 1 million hospitalizations at the VA health care system," said the study's first author, Elias Spanakis, M.D., of the Baltimore VA Medical Center and the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. "We found that patients with diabetes who are discharged with low or even near normal glucose values during the last day of the hospital stay are at a higher risk of dying or being readmitted to the hospital."

In the nationwide cohort study, researchers examined 843,978 admissions of patients with diabetes at the Veteran Affairs hospitals over a 14-year period to determine the readmission and mortality rates. They found patients with diabetes experienced greater 30-day readmission rates, 30-, 90- and 180-day post-discharge mortality and higher combined 30-day readmission/mortality when they had blood sugar levels below 100 mg/dl.

"Although future studies are needed, physicians should avoid discharging patients with diabetes from the hospital until glucose values above 100 mg/dl are achieved during the last day of the hospitalization," Dr. Spanakis said.

Other authors of the study include: Guillermo E. Umpierrez of the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga.; Tariq Siddiqui, Min Zhan, Soren Snitker, and Jeffrey C. Fink of the University of Maryland School of Medicine; and John D. Sorkin of the Baltimore Veterans Affairs Medical Center GRECC (Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center) in Baltimore, Md.

The study received funding support from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinical Sciences Research and Development Service, the Baltimore VA Patient Safety Center of Inquiry, the U.S. Public Health Service, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the National Institute on Aging, and the Baltimore VA Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center.

The study, "Association of Glucose Concentrations at Hospital Discharge with Readmissions and Mortality: A Nationwide Cohort Study," will be published online, ahead of print.

The Society has embarked on a multi-year quality improvement project, the Hypoglycemia Prevention Initiative, to design and test clinical interventions in primary care settings that will aim to decrease the number of patients at high-risk and the frequency and severity of their episodes.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar often occurs in diabetic patients on insulin treatment. Other conditions like hormone deficiencies can also cause hypoglycemia.

Quiz on Diabetes Medications

How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Glucose Monitoring can Prevent Hypoglycemia in Heart Patients

Regularly monitoring glucose levels can help prevent hypoglycaemia in hospitalized patients with coronary artery disease.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetes in Pets

Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated with insulin injections.

Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Pregnancy and Complications Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Diabetes - Foot Care Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking Diabetic Kidney Disease Diabetes in Pets 

