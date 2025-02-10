Diabetes Update 2025: Early Detection of Health Risks During Pregnancy

The Diabetes Update 2025 conference emphasized early detection of pregnancy health risks and promoted the 'Be Ready' app for improved preconception care.
“Diabetes Update 2025” conference highlighted the importance of early detection of pregnancy-related health risks like gestational diabetes and related conditions. The conference was organized by DIWAS, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to women, in association with The George Institute for Global Health, at Hyatt Regency on February 8 and 9. The motive was to highlight an inclusive wellness approach to maternal health.
Pregnancy and Future Health RisksJane Hirst, professor and chair of Global Women’s Health at Imperial College, London, shared her views on how pregnancy can be a predictor of future health risks. “We have been looking at the issue through a window for too long. It’s time to break that window and act,” she said.
Usha Sriram, founder of DIWAS, emphasized the importance of considering women’s health through a gender-sensitive approach as women and men have different health risks, needs, and experiences. It is also important to recognize the influence of environmental and lifestyle factors on health.
Improving Preconception Care with ‘Be Ready’ AppHema Divakar, division director of Well Woman Healthcare, International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), says “As a gynecologist, she has seen complex cases that are overwhelming. We need systemic, grassroots-level changes to ensure no woman is left out.”
The conference revealed the ‘3 Be project’ (Before, Between, and Beyond the pregnancy) to promote preconception care, managing existing conditions for better pregnancy outcomes with proper nutrition. They also launched an app called ‘Be Ready’, designed to help women with preconception care.
