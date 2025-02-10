Diabetes Update 2025: Early Detection of Health Risks During Pregnancy

The Diabetes Update 2025 conference emphasized early detection of pregnancy health risks and promoted the 'Be Ready' app for improved preconception care.

Did you know?

About 537 million people are living with #diabetes worldwide. #pregnancy #medindia ’

About 537 million people are living with #diabetes worldwide. #pregnancy #medindia ’

Pregnancy and Future Health Risks

Improving Preconception Care with ‘Be Ready’ App

Advertisement