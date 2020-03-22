by Colleen Fleiss on  March 22, 2020 at 7:02 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Diabetes Support Groups Linked to Lower Levels of Disease Management
Type 2 diabetes patients belonging to OSGs (online support groups) to share experiences and glean information were found to have poorer health, said a group of researchers from the Department of Communication at UPF consisting of Noelia Herrero, Frederic Guerrero-Solé and Lluís-Mas Manchón.

Diabetes is a disease that affects people's lives more in the long term and requires emotional support and information. It is increasingly common for people with diabetes to participate in digital communities and seek help in so-called OSGs (online support groups) to share experiences and glean information. This social phenomenon has been little studied.

"We asked ourselves about the correlation between the participation of people with diabetes in OSGs (Facebook in particular) and other aspects of their life, such as their emotional well-being or their health", says Noelia Herrero, first author of the work.


To conduct the study, the researchers contacted participants through the website "Dulces Diabéticos", and online publications in forums on diabetes: "Diabetes Foro" and also Facebook groups related to the disease.

Between 19 May and 6 September 2018, they conducted an online survey and collected data for evaluation from 307 Spanish participants, most of whom, 210, diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the most active in these digital environments; 82 diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and the remainder reported having other types of diabetes. In their analysis, the researchers took into account sex, age, education and type of diabetes.

Highly significant results in type 2 diabetes

Analysis of the study data has shown that "people with diabetes who participate in these groups generally have worse health than those who do not and, in addition, they also have more disease-related complications (neuropathy, nephropathy, etc.)", says Herrero, who plans to continue in the course of her doctoral studies at the Department of Communication at UPF with this line of research taking the role of health personnel and technologies available to patients into account.

So far, this connection is not statistically significant for users with type 1 diabetes, but is strong for users with type 2 diabetes, the authors suggest in their article.

The findings of this research are very important because people with diabetes, as occurs with other diseases, look to the Internet and social networks for information and support, and it may be that, contrary to what they might believe, the information they find there may not be sufficiently reliable and their consultation could be counterproductive for their health.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...
READ MORE
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
READ MORE
Nine Wonder Foods to Beat Diabetes
Certain natural foods have unique ingredients that can enhance the health of people living with diabetes. Learn about them through this slideshow.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases