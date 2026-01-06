Diabetes Mellitus Could Cost the World Trillions by 2050

Diabetes mellitus could drain tens of trillions from the global economy, with informal caregiving emerging as the largest hidden cost.

Rising Diabetes Prevalence and Economic Impact

Healthcare Spending and Hidden Economic Effects

Long-Term Economic Effects of Diabetes Across Countries

Economic Impact of Unpaid Family Caregiving

Global and Regional Economic Losses

Regional Differences in Diabetes Economic Burden

Economic Losses Compared With Health Burden

Uneven Global Distribution of Diabetes Economic Costs

The global macroeconomic burden of diabetes mellitus (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-04027-5)

Diabetes mellitus is projected to impose an, with losses reaching trillions of international dollars over the coming decades.In a study published in the journal, estimates of the global economic burden of diabetes mellitus were generated using aThe analysis indicated that, a figure that rises sharply tounder baseline assumptions, with wide variation depending on the amount of caregiving time assumed.Diabetes mellitus represents a serious and rapidly expanding global health challenge, currentlyand placing a disproportionate burden on low- and middle-income countries.Factors such ashave fueled a steep rise in diabetes prevalence. Projections suggest that close to 800 million adults could be living with the condition by 2045.The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has further intensified this challenge by worsening outcomes among people with diabetes and increasing the risk of developing the condition after infection. However,Beyond its direct health effects,. Worldwide healthcare spending related to diabetes already exceeds $900 billion each year and continues to grow steadily.Existing estimates of the economic burden remain incomplete, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, due to limited data availability and reliance on traditional cost-of-illness methods. Such approaches often overlook broader economic consequences, including, as well as the extensive unpaid care provided by families over long periods of chronic illness and the resulting long-term macroeconomic adjustments.A macroeconomic model was used to simulate how. By incorporating morbidity, mortality, treatment expenses, and informal caregiving, the assessment aimed to provide the most comprehensive global picture to date of the long-term economic effects of diabetes mellitus.The model compared a status quo scenario in which diabetes continues to exist with a. The gap in projected gross domestic product between these scenarios represents the economic burden attributed to the disease.Multiple pathways through which diabetes influences the economy were included in the model. These pathways capturedtoward healthcare treatment costs that would otherwise contribute to physical capital growth.The model also explicitly incorporatedwho provide unpaid care to individuals with diabetes. The economic value of lost work time was calculated using prevailing, country-specific wage levels.Country-level data on diabetes prevalence, mortality, treatment costs, education, and workforce composition were used whenever available. For countries with incomplete information, missing values were estimated through regression-based imputation. All results were expressed in 2017 international dollars, a purchasing power adjusted measure that allows consistent comparisons across countries and time periods.At the global level, diabetes mellitus is projected to cost the world economy, equivalent to an average annual loss of about 0.22% of global gross domestic product.. Sensitivity analyses revealed a broad plausible range, from roughly INT$5.5 trillion to more than INT$150 trillion, depending on caregiving assumptions, underscoring informal caregiving as the dominant contributor to economic loss.In absolute terms, the, reflecting their large populations and economies. When losses are considered relative to gross domestic product or on a per-person basis, the burden is highest in small island states and high-income countries such as, while Sub-Saharan Africa shows lower per-capita costs but faces a growing future burden as diabetes prevalence continues to rise.Treatment expenses account for a large share of losses in high-income countries, whereas productivity losses are the primary driver in lower-income settings.across all regions, reflecting the chronic nature of diabetes and the need for long-term care rather than premature death alone.Comparisons with disability-adjusted life years indicate that. This difference reflects higher average wages and productivity per worker rather than greater disease severity.The analysis represents the most comprehensive global estimate so far of the macroeconomic burden of diabetes mellitus, integratingThe economic burden is unevenly distributed, with the highest absolute costs in the United States, China, and India, and the highest relative and per-capita burdens in places such as American Samoa and Australia. A major strength of the approach lies in the use of a dynamic macroeconomic model that captures long-term effects on both human and physical capital and accounts for economic adjustments over time. The results highlight informal caregiving as the most significant and frequently underestimated source of diabetes-related economic losses worldwide.Despite its breadth, thewere not fully included. Data limitations required imputation for a small number of countries, and assumptions about caregiving time remain uncertain even under conservative scenarios.Overall, diabetes emerges as a serious threat to global economic sustainability, emphasizing the importance of prevention, early detection, improved care, and stronger support for caregivers, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.Source-Eurekalert