Diabetes Medications Associated With Glaucoma Prevention

The findings are supported by a Penn Medicine study from 2020, which found that GLP-1R agonists reduced neuroinflammation and prevented retinal ganglion cell death in mice.This class of drugs has also shown similarly protective effects against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases in animal models, and clinical trials are underway to test the medications against neurodegenerative diseases in humans.Glaucoma affects 3 million Americans and is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. People with diabetes are twice as likely to develop the eye condition."It was very encouraging to see that a popular diabetes medication could significantly reduce the risk of developing glaucoma, and our study suggests that these medications warrant further study in this patient population," says Qi N. Cui, MD, PhD, with Brian VanderBeek, MD, MPH, both assistant professors of Ophthalmology at Penn.Source: Eurekalert