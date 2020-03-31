Diabetes Drugs Effective in Reducing Heart, Kidney Disease

‘SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 drugs commonly used to treat diabetes benefit patients with heart and kidney disease.’

In prior studies, it was found that these two classes of drugs showed heart and kidney benefits besides controlling the blood sugar.The researchers analyzed data from six previous trials of GLP-1 (including a total of 51,762 subjects) and four trials of SLGT2 inhibitors (including 33,457 subjects). Both drug classes were equally effective in reducing combined major adverse cardiac events such as heart attack, stroke and death from cardiovascular disease, compared to people with diabetes who were not taking the drugs.The rate of hospitalization for heart failure was 32% less in patients taking SLT2 inhibitors compared to patients not taking the drugs, especially in those with more severe cardiovascular disease risk.In contrast, people taking GLP-1 drugs did not have a reduced rate of hospitalization for heart failure compared with people who had diabetes but were not taking the drugs. Both classes of drugs demonstrated kidney benefit; neither class was superior.The most common serious side effects for SGLT2 inhibitors included yeast infections in women and diabetic ketoacidosis, a rare life-threatening problem that can affect people with diabetes. The major serious side effect for GLP-1 drugs was stomach upset."Doctors need to balance this side effect against the possible weight-loss benefits of this medicine," Al-Khazaali said.Source: Eurekalert