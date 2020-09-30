Diabetes Drug Sitagliptin Boosts Survival in Diabetic Patients With COVID-19

‘Sitagliptin, a diabetes drug blocks coronavirus from entering cells, reduces inflammation.’

338 consecutive patients with type 2 diabetes and COVID-19 pneumonia admitted to seven academic hospitals in northern Italy from March 1 through April 30, 2020, were enrolled for the study.

169 were given only IV insulin for their type 2 diabetes.

Patients receiving sitagliptin had decreased mortality and were more likely to improve clinically.

Less likely to need mechanical ventilation, intensive care, and worsening of clinical outcomes.

More likely to have at least a 2-point drop on a 7-point scale of disease severity.

says Fiorina, a diabetes researcher affiliated with the Boston Children's division of nephrology and the University of Milan.Fiorina and colleagues believeSitagliptin blocks DPP-4, a class of oral hypoglycemics, and has anti-inflammatory effects, decreasing the production of the cytokine IL-6. Cytokine IL-6 contributes to the "cytokine storm" that can cause organ complications in COVID-19.says Fiorina.says Fiorina.Source: Medindia