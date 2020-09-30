Diabetes Drug Sitagliptin Boosts Survival in Diabetic Patients With COVID-19

Led by Paolo Fiorina, MD, PhD, of Boston Children's Hospital, the study involved seven Italian hospitals during the first surge of COVID cases last spring.
‘Sitagliptin, a diabetes drug blocks coronavirus from entering cells, reduces inflammation.’
"We think it's reasonable to try sitagliptin if a patient is admitted to the hospital with type 2 diabetes and COVID,"
says Fiorina, a diabetes researcher affiliated with the Boston Children's division of nephrology and the University of Milan. "I'm excited about our findings, because we still have very few therapeutic options for the many diabetic patients affected by COVID."
Fiorina and colleagues believe sitagliptin could also work in nondiabetic patients with COVID.
Why Anti-diabetic drug Sitagliptin in COVID-19 Fight
Sitagliptin blocks DPP-4, a class of oral hypoglycemics, and has anti-inflammatory effects, decreasing the production of the cytokine IL-6. Cytokine IL-6 contributes to the "cytokine storm" that can cause organ complications in COVID-19.
"We decided to try sitagliptin and collect the data,"
says Fiorina.
"COVID-19 mortality in diabetic patients is high, and the drug is very safe, so we felt there was no reason not to use it."
Study Design and Findings
Patients treated with sitagliptin were:
- 338 consecutive patients with type 2 diabetes and COVID-19 pneumonia admitted to seven academic hospitals in northern Italy from March 1 through April 30, 2020, were enrolled for the study.
- 169 were given only IV insulin for their type 2 diabetes.
- Patients receiving sitagliptin had decreased mortality and were more likely to improve clinically.
"We must now confirm our findings in a placebo-controlled, prospective study,"
- Less likely to need mechanical ventilation, intensive care, and worsening of clinical outcomes.
- More likely to have at least a 2-point drop on a 7-point scale of disease severity.
says Fiorina.
