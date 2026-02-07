Diabetes Drug Metformin May Protect Against Vision Loss

Metformin may lower the risk of mid-stage age-related vision loss by 37% in diabetics, showing promise for eye health.
Metformin, a widely used diabetes medication, may provide a promising pathway in preventing age-related macular degeneration (AMD). According to recent research from the University of Liverpool, published in BMJ Open Ophthalmology, patients over 55 who take metformin are 37% less likely to develop intermediate AMD (mid-stage vision loss) over five years.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
As AMD is a leading cause of blindness in Western nations, repurposing this common drug offers new hope for long-term eye health.
The study highlights how common diabetes drugs like metformin can be repurposed to protect eyes. Metformin helps by reducing inflammation and cell damage, potentially preventing vision loss in AMD.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding Macular Degeneration as the Leading Cause of Vision LossAMD is a disease which affects the central retina or macular at the back of the eye. It eventually causes the light-sensitive tissue to die off (geographic atrophy, a form of ‘dry’ AMD) or be damaged by abnormal blood vessel growth (‘wet’ AMD).
Intermediate and advanced AMD affects 10-15% of people over 65 years of age (1.1 to 1.8 million people in the UK), and is the commonest cause of blindness in high-income countries.
The annual cost of AMD is estimated to be £11.1billion in the UK. Geographic atrophy has no treatment in the UK and Europe, while treatments for wet AMD are expensive and unpleasant (repeated injections into the eye).
Researchers Compared Mid-Stage Macular Degeneration Progression in Metformin vs. Non-Metformin UsersThe research from the University of Liverpool used pictures taken of the eyes of 2,000 people attending the routine diabetic eye disease screening programme in Liverpool over 5 years. The researchers assessed whether AMD was present on the photographs and how severe it was, and then compared those taking metformin and those who were not.
They also adjusted for factors which might bias the result such as age, sex, and duration of diabetes. The odds of developing intermediate AMD over 5 years in the metformin group was 0.63 compared to the no metformin group (95% confidence range 0.43 to 0.92).
Doctor Explains Why Metformin Could Be the Next Big Treatment for Macular DegenerationA potential benefit from metformin in AMD has been suspected before, but this is the first study to grade AMD from eye photographs.
Previous studies on metformin have used secondary information on AMD such as GP diagnostic codes, or insurance claims in the US.
Dr. Nick Beare, an eye doctor who led this research, says: “Most people who suffer from AMD have no treatment, so this is a great breakthrough in our search for new treatments. What we need to do now is test metformin as a treatment for AMD in a clinical trial. Metformin has the potential to save many people’s sight.”
