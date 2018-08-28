medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Diabetes Drug May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 28, 2018 at 2:51 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diabetes management drug may help lower heart disease risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in journal Circulation.
Diabetes Drug May Reduce Heart Disease Risk
Diabetes Drug May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

A drug used to manage diabetes may reduce heart disease and death in people with diabetes regardless of their cholesterol levels and whether they are on a statin therapy, suggests a new analysis of the LEADER trial.

The analysis suggests people with Type 2 diabetes and high cardiovascular risk have a lowered risk of death from heart attack, nonfatal heart attack and nonfatal stroke when receiving liraglutide treatment, regardless of their low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and whether they are concurrently taking statins.

Liraglutide is a medication that works through various mechanisms to help reduce blood sugar.

Dr. Subodh Verma, a cardiac surgeon-scientist, and director of the CardioLink platform at the Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science (KRCBS) of St. Michael's Hospital in Canada, presented these findings at the European Society of Cardiology Annual Congress in Munich, Germany. They were published simultaneously in Circulation.

Dr. Lawrence Leiter, director of the Lipid Clinic at St. Michael's, and Dr. David Mazer, associate scientist at the KRCBS co-led the study. St. Michael's was one of more than 400 international sites to participate in the LEADER trial, an FDA-mandated randomized control trial involving more than 9,300 patients with Type 2 diabetes to evaluate liraglutide and its effects on heart disease.

"One of the many ways in which we reduce heart disease is by treating people with statins to lower their cholesterol," Dr. Verma said. "This work brings us closer to understanding whether there is a further benefit of newer agents that treat diabetes and whether those benefits persist in people who are taking statins."

LDL-C levels are an important marker of developing heart disease. Higher levels of LDL-C are associated with increased risks of cardiovascular disease. Statins are lipid-lowering medications that lower the risk of heart disease.

Dr. Verma said these results are exciting as they show there are more options to lowering heart disease risk in people with diabetes than the use of statins alone.

"This analysis suggests that we have another tool in our armamentarium to further reduce the risk for people who have Type 2 diabetes," he said.

This study was funded by Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that developed liraglutide.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.

Liraglutide Reduces Blood Sugar Levels in Patients Taking Large Amounts of Insulin

Liraglutide Reduces Blood Sugar Levels in Patients Taking Large Amounts of Insulin

The average HbA1C level of patients taking liraglutide dropped from 8.9 to eight. They also lost four pounds on average.

Feebly Controlled Type 1 Diabetes Bettered by Liraglutide With Insulin

Feebly Controlled Type 1 Diabetes Bettered by Liraglutide With Insulin

Poorly controlled Type 1 diabetes in obese adults can have better control of their blood sugar by adding liraglutide, a Type 2 diabetes drug, to their insulin therapy, finds a new study.

Combining Liraglutide With Exercise and Diet Linked With Improved Cardiovascular Risk Factors

Combining Liraglutide With Exercise and Diet Linked With Improved Cardiovascular Risk Factors

Combining diabetes drug liraglutide with diet and exercise was linked with significant reduction in weight as well as improvement in a number of cardiovascular risk factors.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Drug Toxicity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Cardiac Catheterization Diabetes and Exercise Heart Attack 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system is used in women of childbearing age to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive