medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Diabetes Can Cause Infertility in Both Women and Men

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 16, 2019 at 4:23 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Having diabetes can put both men and women at higher risk of infertility, reports a new study.

Diabetes, commonly described as a 'lifestyle disease,' can contribute to infertility in both women and men, warn health experts.
Diabetes Can Cause Infertility in Both Women and Men
Diabetes Can Cause Infertility in Both Women and Men

"Diabetes can cause infertility in both men and women. Both sexes are at equal risk of infertility," S.K. Wangnoo, an endocrinologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told IANS.

Infertility affects up to 15 percent of reproductive-aged couples worldwide. According to an estimate by the World Health Organization (WHO), the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India is between 3.9 percent to 16.8 percent.

"Diabetes in men damages DNA of the sperm and leads to a reduced number of sperms and reduced motility of sperms which leads to infertility. Although having diabetes does not necessarily make men infertile, it could make them less fertile," added Roopak Wadhwa, Consultant at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.

On the other hand, diabetes in women is associated with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and other autoimmune diseases that can lead to infertility.

"Diabetes causes a lack of glucose control in the body which, in turn, can make the implantation of the fertile egg in the uterus difficult. Therefore, the chances of miscarriage in diabetic women increase between 30-60 percent," Wadhwa explained.

Another WHO report had stated that India had 69.2 million people living with diabetes in 2015.

By 2030, nearly 98 million people in India may have Type-2 diabetes, according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal last year.

While diabetic patients can always try parenthood, the risk of passing on the sugar disease to the child is approximately 50 percent high, Wangnoo stated.

"It can also cause intra-uterine growth retardation (IUGR) and congenital anomalies. IUGR is a condition where an unborn baby is smaller than it should be because it is not growing at a normal rate inside the womb," Wadhwa added.

Furthermore, he noted that diabetic mothers are at high risk of premature deliveries, abortions, and perinatal (during birth) complications.

High diabetes can be risky for both mother and child. The experts suggest that maintaining a good lifestyle, an ideal body weight, keeping sugars within the target range, avoiding smoking and alcohol and excessive work-related stress are some of the preventive measures.

Besides infertility, diabetes can also raise the risk of cardiovascular and lung disease, arthritis, osteoporosis. An estimated 3.4 million deaths are caused due to high blood sugar, according to the WHO.

The global health body also estimates that 80 percent of diabetes deaths occur in low and middle-income countries and projects that such deaths will double between 2016 and 2030.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Infertility in Men Linked to Prediabetes

Older age, higher follicle stimulating hormone levels, and idiopathic nonobstructive azoospermia (absence of sperm in semen) were associated with prediabetes.

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Diabetes - Essentials Vaginitis Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Egg Donation Artificial Insemination 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Health Benefits of Cempedak

Mountaineering Safety
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive