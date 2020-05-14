Dextrose Injection Alleviates Knee Pain, Says New Trial

Intra-articular hypertonic dextrose injection is safe and effective for reducing symptoms of knee osteoarthritis, according to the randomized controlled trial conducted by a research team at a primary care clinic at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.



Over 52 weeks of treatment, the study followed 76 patients who were between 45 and 75 years old who had been diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis and who suffered moderate to severe chronic knee pain for at least three months. One group of 38 patients received the hypertonic dextrose injection therapy, while the other had the same therapy only using normal saline.



While both groups reported some improvement, the hypertonic dextrose group reported more significant reductions in pain by the conclusion of the study. The researchers note that longer-term follow-up, direct comparison with other injection therapies, and cost-effective analysis are all needed.



‘Hypertonic dextrose group in the clinical trial had significant reduction in kneww pain. But, long term follow-up and cost-effective analysis are needed.’

Read More..





Source: Eurekalert Source: Eurekalert While both groups reported some improvement, the hypertonic dextrose group reported more significant reductions in pain by the conclusion of the study. The researchers note that longer-term follow-up, direct comparison with other injection therapies, and cost-effective analysis are all needed.