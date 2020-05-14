by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Dextrose Injection Alleviates Knee Pain, Says New Trial
Intra-articular hypertonic dextrose injection is safe and effective for reducing symptoms of knee osteoarthritis, according to the randomized controlled trial conducted by a research team at a primary care clinic at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Over 52 weeks of treatment, the study followed 76 patients who were between 45 and 75 years old who had been diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis and who suffered moderate to severe chronic knee pain for at least three months. One group of 38 patients received the hypertonic dextrose injection therapy, while the other had the same therapy only using normal saline.

While both groups reported some improvement, the hypertonic dextrose group reported more significant reductions in pain by the conclusion of the study. The researchers note that longer-term follow-up, direct comparison with other injection therapies, and cost-effective analysis are all needed.




Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care