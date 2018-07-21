medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Developmental Dyslexia Children More Prone to Vision Loss

by Iswarya on  July 21, 2018 at 3:12 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Visual impairment among children with developmental dyslexia was more common than children who were typically developing, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.
Developmental Dyslexia Children More Prone to Vision Loss
Developmental Dyslexia Children More Prone to Vision Loss

Developmental dyslexia emerges in childhood and is a reading disorder believed to involve language processing deficits.

Reading is also a visual task, but the potential role of visual processing in developmental dyslexia has been controversial.

This study was a small observational study to assess the frequency of visual deficits in 29 children with developmental dyslexia compared with 33 typically developing reading children.

Deficiencies in some measures of visual function were more common among children with developmental dyslexia than children who were typically developing.

The cause and clinical relevance of the study findings are uncertain and more studies are needed to see if treating visual function deficiencies improves reading in children with developmental dyslexia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Dyslexia

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 - 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Endophthalmitis

Endophthalmitis

Endophthalmitis means bacterial or fungal infection inside the eye involving the vitreous or aqueous humors and the retina and choroid.

Best Disease

Best Disease

People with Best disease may be completely normal or may suffer from blindness in due course.

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergers Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Astigmatism

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.

Coloboma

Coloboma

A coloboma is a birth defect affecting parts of the eye like the eyelid, iris, lens, retina or optic nerve. It is a feature of syndromes like CHARGE syndrome

Intracranial Hypertension

Intracranial Hypertension

Intracranial hypertension, is a neurological disorder characterized by increased intracranial pressure resulting in temporary or permanent loss of vision.

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is the lining that covers the eyelid and eye surface.

More News on:

Astigmatism Dyslexia Height and Weight-Kids Aspergerīs Syndrome Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities Vision Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation Intracranial Hypertension Coloboma Endophthalmitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...