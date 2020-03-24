Development of New Formulation to Treat Fungal Infections

The rationale for the development of an oral amphotericin B formulation was that it could help overcome the aforementioned limitations by being less nephrotoxic, cost-effective, improve patient drug adherance and eliminate parenteral administration-associated costs and toxicities.The Wasan lab conducted in vitro cell culture studies and various animal studies to identify a lead formulation for clinical development.This lead formulation has recently successfully completed phase 1b human clinical trials and will start on phase 2 human clinical trials in comparing Oral Amp B to fluconazole in a head-to-head study in vulvovaginal candidiasis later in 2020.As noted in iCo Therapeutics recent press release Dr. Kishor Wasan, co-inventor of the Oral Amp B technology and Amphotericin B expert, noted that "traditionally Amphotericin B has been limited by an intravenous (IV) route of administration and limited therapeutic window. The impressive safety profile of Oral Amp B addresses one of two such limitations.I look forward to the initiation of a Phase 2 study in the near future which will investigate the efficacy of an oral version of Amphotericin B versus current standard of care, potentially addressing the second limitation of the current generic IV version of the drug."Source: Eurekalert