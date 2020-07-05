by Iswarya on  May 7, 2020 at 3:23 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Devastating Effect of Novel Coronavirus Pandemic on TB Response: Study
Response to the novel coronavirus pandemic has unintended yet drastic consequences on tuberculosis (TB) services, with lockdowns and restrictions on diagnosis, treatment, and prevention services.

The annual number of TB cases is expected to increase and deaths over the next five years; at least five years of progress on TB response will be lost. The modeling analysis released by the Stop TB Partnership shows that under a three-month lockdown and a protracted 10-month restoration of services, the world could see an additional 6.3 million cases of TB between 2020 and 2025 and an additional 1.4 million TB deaths during that same period.

The new study was commissioned by the Stop TB Partnership in collaboration with the Imperial College, Avenir Health and Johns Hopkins University, and was supported by USAID. The modeling was constructed on assumptions drawn from a rapid assessment done by The Stop TB Partnership on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures on the TB response in 20 estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on TB. The authors note that the model can be replicated in any other country and that the findings can be used by countries for data-driven decisions and financial requests.


Incidence and deaths due to TB have been declining steadily over the last several years as a result of intensified activities by high burden countries to find people with TB early and provide appropriate treatment.

In 2018, during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on TB, Heads of States and governments committed to significantly scale up the TB response. In 2018, this resulted in identifying an additional 600,000 people who could access TB care. In 2019, we also saw very promising progress.

The COVID-19 pandemic, especially considering the mitigation measures put in place, has proven to be a major setback in achieving the UNGA targets, as TB case detection has dramatically fallen, treatments have often been delayed, and the risk of interruption of treatment and potential increase of people with drug-resistant TB has increased.

According to the new study, with a three-month lockdown and a protracted 10-month restoration of services, global TB incidence and deaths in 2021 would increase to levels last seen in between 2013 and 2016 respectively, implying a setback of at least five to eight years in the fight against TB.

To minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TB, save millions of lives and get the world back on track in achieving the UNGA targets, national governments need to take immediate measures that ensure the continuity of TB diagnostic, treatment and prevention services during the lockdown period and undertake a massive catch-up effort to actively diagnose, trace, treat and prevent TB.

Stop TB Partnership and partners call upon the leadership of all of the TB response in the time of COVID-19 to take proactive measures that include those who are most vulnerable and to provide protection against economic hardship, isolation, stigma, and discrimination. We urge governments to secure the human and financial resources needed for seamless continuation of TB services amid the COVID-19 response.

Recognizing that this is an unprecedented situation, the Stop TB Partnership is continuing support for national TB Programmes and partners through its multiple technical, innovative, and people-centered platforms. To ensure access to TB and COVID-19 resources, the Stop TB Partnership is sharing actions, experiences, and recommendations from countries and partners through a dedicated TB and COVID-19 webpage and has recently published interactive maps with TB and COVID-19 situations in countries.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
READ MORE
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
READ MORE
Skin Tuberculosis
Skin tuberculosis is a rare form of tuberculosis that occurs outside the lung. Infection is exogenous through contact or internally from another infectious site.
READ MORE
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis
Tuberculin skin test and Interferon – Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

TuberculosisAIDS/HIVSilicosisScreening Tests for TuberculosisMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake