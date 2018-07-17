medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Determining Mysterious Blood Type Xga Using Genetic Typing

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 17, 2018 at 8:12 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The mystery behind the mysterious blood type - Xga has been solved by a research team at the Lund University.
Determining Mysterious Blood Type Xga Using Genetic Typing
Determining Mysterious Blood Type Xga Using Genetic Typing

In case of a blood transfusion, it is important to know the blood type of both the donor and the patient. The reason is that you want them to match in order to reduce the risk of side effects. The well-known blood group systems ABO and Rh are prioritized as they are clinically the most important. However, other blood types can also cause problems.

Over the past ten years, researchers have developed methods to determine many of our blood types using DNA technology rather than by red blood cells. Modern technology is particularly important for patients who have received large amounts of blood or those who need blood often, as their blood becomes a mixture consisting of several different donors. This makes it difficult to determine the patient's own blood type.

However, for the DNA tests to work, the genetic cause of each blood type system must be known. This is the case for the majority of our 36 systems, including ABO and Rh.

In practice, it's actually only one system - the Xg system - that has continued to elude physicians and researchers over the years. A third of all men and a tenth of all women lack the Xg protein that carries the mysterious blood type Xga on their red blood cells, i.e. they are Xga negative. Furthermore, the protein's function is still unknown. The Xga blood type was discovered in New York back in 1962, but it wasn't until now that researchers in Lund managed to figure out why a large part of the population lacks Xga.

"We enjoy solving old mysteries where others have failed, so we combined computer-based analyses with laboratory experiments", explains Martin L Olsson, professor at Lund University and medical consultant at the Nordic Reference Laboratory for Blood Group Analysis, who conducted the study.

Although this blood type was the first to be linked to a specific chromosome in humans (sex chromosome X), Xg is the last blood type system to surrender its secret and thus be included in modern genetic testing.

"We used a bioinformatic strategy to find the underlying genetic cause", says doctoral student Mattias Möller, who used to work in the tech industry before making a switch to become a physician and blood researcher.

"I sat down at my computer and analyzed and compared results from previous major studies, partly using my own tools, to solve the problem. Then my colleagues took over to confirm my findings through experiments in a lab environment", says Mattias Möller.

The lab experiments showed that a small variation close to the XG gene prevents the transcription factor GATA1 from binding to the DNA, which is why the Xg protein cannot be expressed in the red blood cells in some people. The finding makes it possible finally to determine also the Xga blood type using genetic typing/methods.

"Now we are in the process of introducing it in the clinic and aim to find out what this exciting protein does and the consequences of the fact that so many of us don't have it", concludes Martin L Olsson.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Blood Groups

Blood Groups

The blood group of a person is determined by the presence or absence of certain inherited antigenic substances and certain acquired antibodies in blood.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Blood Group Diet

Blood Group Diet

What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.

Hyponatremia

Hyponatremia

Hyponatremia is an electrolyte imbalance causing low blood sodium levels. It is a dangerous condition that causes fluid retention in the brain leading to coma or even death. The causes, symptoms and treatment of hyponatremia are described below.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Blood Groups Thalassemia Otitis Media Genetics and Stem Cells Blood Group Diet Christianson Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...