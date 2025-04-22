About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Detect, Decode, Defeat: The RNA Blood Test Transforming Cancer Care

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 22 2025 2:36 PM

RNA blood test revolutionizes disease detection and monitoring

Detect, Decode, Defeat: The RNA Blood Test Transforming Cancer Care
What if a simple blood test could not only detect cancer early but also predict if your treatment might stop working—and even reveal hidden tissue damage from other diseases? That’s no longer science fiction. Stanford Medicine’s revolutionary breakthrough in cell-free RNA testing is poised to change the face of personalized medicine. Discover how this innovation is unlocking secrets from your bloodstream—bringing us closer than ever to non-invasive, real-time disease detection(1 Trusted Source
Improving Genetic Testing in Hereditary Cancer by RNA Analysis: Tools to Prioritize Splicing Studies and Challenges in Applying American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Guidelines

Go to source).

Unveiling Cancer Through RNA – A New Era in Detection

Stanford Medicine researchers have developed a blood test to detect cancers, cancer resistance, and non-cancerous tissue injury using cell-free RNA molecules from natural cell death. This method can track cancer stagesand treatment resistance.


Tracking Resistance & Expanding Beyond Cancer

A new blood test analyzes messenger RNA in healthy blood, improving cancer identification by over 50%. It found lung cancer RNA in 73% of lung cancer patients, potentially identifying early treatment resistance for improved outcomes.


Beyond Oncology – Applications in Lung Injury & Archived Trials

Researchers have developed a cell-free RNA method to read information from cell-free messenger RNA in blood, enabling real-time biomarker application and non-cancer applications like detecting high lung RNA levels in patients with respiratory distress syndrome and healthy smokers.

References:
  1. Improving Genetic Testing in Hereditary Cancer by RNA Analysis: Tools to Prioritize Splicing Studies and Challenges in Applying American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Guidelines - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33011440/)


Source-Stanford Medicine
