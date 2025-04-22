Detect, Decode, Defeat: The RNA Blood Test Transforming Cancer Care

RNA blood test revolutionizes disease detection and monitoring

Improving Genetic Testing in Hereditary Cancer by RNA Analysis: Tools to Prioritize Splicing Studies and Challenges in Applying American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Guidelines



A drop of blood can now reveal cancer, resistance, and tissue damage—before symptoms begin.

Unveiling Cancer Through RNA – A New Era in Detection

Tracking Resistance & Expanding Beyond Cancer

Beyond Oncology – Applications in Lung Injury & Archived Trials

Stanford Medicine researchers have developed a blood test to detect cancers, cancer resistance, and non-cancerous tissue injury using RNA from natural cell death. This method can track cancer stages and treatment resistance.

A new blood test analyzes messenger RNA in healthy blood, by over 50%. It found lung cancer RNA in 73% of lung cancer patients, potentially identifying early treatment resistance for improved outcomes.

Researchers have developed a cell-free RNA method to read information from cell-free messenger RNA in blood, enabling real-time biomarker application and non-cancer applications like detecting high lung RNA levels in patients with respiratory distress syndrome and healthy smokers.

Source-Stanford Medicine