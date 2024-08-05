About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Detailed Genetic Map of Schizophrenia

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 5 2024 12:01 AM

Genetic basis of schizophrenia has been mapped by Patrick Sullivan, MD, FRANZCP, the Yeargan Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Genetics at the UNC School of Medicine, and a team of researchers at the Karolinska Institutet, as published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience (1 Trusted Source
Schizophrenia genomics: genetic complexity and functional insights

Go to source).
Schizophrenia is a neuropsychiatric disorder featuring recurrent episodes of psychosis – such as hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking – with many patients developing apathy, social withdrawal, and poor emotional control as a result.

Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.
Because schizophrenia has been known to run in families for centuries, researchers have turned to genetic testing and analyses to identify risk factors for the condition.

Recent genomic research on schizophrenia has identified nearly 300 common genetic variants and over 20 rare variants as significant risk factors for the disorder.

These discoveries have emerged from extensive genome-wide association studies, whole-exome sequencing, and other analyses.

Antipsychotic Medications
Antipsychotic Medications
Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.
Simultaneously, studies of the functional organization of the brain have shed light on the intricate cellular composition and interconnections of the brain in both neurotypical individuals and those with schizophrenia.

Genetic Secrets of Schizophrenia

These findings reveal a surprising complexity in the mechanisms underlying schizophrenia, emphasizing the role of multiple genes rather than single-gene causation.

Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective disorder is a serious mental disorder in which the individual reflects symptoms that occur both in schizophrenia and mood disorder.
This “polygenicity” highlights a mechanism that remains challenging to fully understand due to the lack of robust theoretical frameworks and experimental tools. Sullivan and colleagues reviewed these issues and provided ideas for a path forward in the Nature Reviews Neuroscience article.

However, Sullivan and colleagues stress that environmental factors (including lifestyle, drug use, poverty, stress, and complications at birth) are also relevant in addition to genomic risk.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
Although these factors are more difficult to study compared to the genome, this genetic information is important for researchers to consider because some environmental factors are modifiable.

“The findings to date resoundingly indicate complexity,” wrote Sullivan, who is also director of the UNC Center for Psychiatric Genomics and the UNC Suicide Prevention Institute.

“Rather than being a deterrent to future research, this knowledge underscores the importance of accepting schizophrenia as a genetic and environmental enigma and scaling our research accordingly in our efforts improve the lives of those impacted by schizophrenia.”

Reference:
  1. Schizophrenia genomics: genetic complexity and functional insights - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41583-024-00837-7)


Source-Eurekalert


