Depression Treatment May Not Make People Happier

The researchers from King Saud University, Saudi Arabia, called for more long-term studies on patients on antidepressants to evaluate their impact on quality of life.NHS doctors are already moving away from prescribing the drugs, which can cause a host of side effects.The health service now advises that patients with mild depression be offered group therapy sessions before pills.But independent experts said strong conclusions from the study cannot be drawn because those given the drugs were typically more depressed at the start, and therefore it was not a fair comparison.Their findings, published in the open-access journal, showed that the use of antidepressants was associated with some improvement in the mental component of SF-12 — the survey tracking health-related quality of life.," said the researchers led by Omar Almohammed from the varsity.," he added.Over the duration of the study, on average there were 17.47 million adult patients diagnosed with depression each year with two years of follow-up, and 57.6 percent of these received treatment with antidepressant medications.The study was not able to separately analyze any subtypes or varying severities of depression. The team said that future studies should investigate the use of non-pharmacological depression interventions used in combination with antidepressants.Source: Medindia