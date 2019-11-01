medindia
Depression Therapy: Better Outcomes With New Innovations in Treatment Planning

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 11, 2019 at 11:31 AM Mental Health News
Depressive adolescents who were treated with interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT-A) had significantly better outcomes when their therapists regularly assessed depression symptoms and augmented treatment for insufficient responders after four weeks of therapy rather than waiting until Week 8, found new study published in the January 2019 issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP).
The authors also found that after four weeks of IPT-A, augmenting treatment for insufficient responders by increasing the frequency of therapy sessions to twice per week for a period of four weeks, or adding the antidepressant medication, fluoxetine, resulted in similar outcomes.

"Depression affects approximately 11 percent of adolescents, and this represents a significant increase in prevalence over the past decade," said lead author Meredith Gunlicks-Stoessel, PhD, Assistant Professor at the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences and the Institute for Translational Research in Children's Mental Health at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, US. "This is particularly concerning given that psychotherapy for youth depression has the poorest outcomes of all the childhood psychiatric disorders. However, if therapists routinely assess depression symptoms over the course of treatment and intervene early, when indicated, to augment treatment, this may improve outcomes."

The findings are based on a 16-week sequential multiple assignment randomized trial (SMART). In SMARTs, subjects can be randomized multiple times, and these randomizations occur sequentially at selected critical decision points.

Forty adolescents (age 12-17) who were diagnosed with a depressive disorder began treatment with an initial treatment plan of 12 IPT-A sessions. Adolescents were randomized to reassess their treatment response at either Week 4 or Week 8. Adolescents who were classified as insufficient responders, based on criteria developed from data from a previous trial of IPT-A (< 20 percent reduction in depression symptoms at Week 4 or < 40 percent reduction in symptoms at Week 8) were randomized a second time to the addition of fluoxetine. An additional four IPT-A sessions were also delivered twice per week. Adolescents who were classified as sufficient responders continued with the original treatment plan of 12 sessions of IPT-A.

The researchers found that the earlier time point for assessing and identifying potentially insufficient responders (Week 4), was more successful in reducing adolescents' depression symptoms than the later time point (Week 8), based upon the Children's Depression Rating Scale-Revised [CDRS-R] (34.94 ą 2.05 versus 40.65 ą 2.05).

Dr. Gunlicks-Stoessel and her co-authors also found that among insufficient responders identified at Week 4, increasing the frequency of therapy sessions to twice per week for a period of four weeks resulted in similar outcomes compared to adding fluoxetine (CDRS-R 33.33 ą2.09 versus 36.11ą1.97).

The results of this study provide a concrete guideline that therapists can follow to deliver personalized care that is adapted over time to meet their needs of each individual patient. Dr. Gunlicks-Stoessel and her team are currently conducting a larger scale trial of these treatment algorithms in a community mental health care setting with the goal of increasing the applicability of results to general clinical practice.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.

Quiz on Depression

The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...

Depression Calculator

A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.

Foods to Beat Depression

Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

