medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Depression, Obesity Tied to Chronic Hip Pain

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 10, 2019 at 12:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study highlights that depression and obesity can significantly increase the likelihood of chronic hip pain.

In a representative sample of the German population, older age, obesity, and depressive disorder were associated with experiencing chronic hip pain.
Depression, Obesity Tied to Chronic Hip Pain
Depression, Obesity Tied to Chronic Hip Pain

In the Musculoskeletal Care study of 2,515 adults, 4.9 percent reported chronic hip pain and an additional 1.5 percent reported chronic hip pain that was disabling. Hip pain affected 1-5 sites in 47 percent and was widespread (6-19 sites) in 50 percent.

Obesity and increased values on a depression scale were associated with a 2.55-times and 8.53-times higher likelihood of chronic hip pain, respectively, compared with individuals without pain.

Increased values on the depression scale also increased the likelihood of experiencing disabling chronic hip pain.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Dry Needling: A Safe, Effective Alternative Therapy for Hip Pain

cortisone injection did not provide better outcomes than dry needling for either pain or function in patients with greater trochanteric pain syndrome (GPTS).

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Hip replacement

Are you experiencing pain due to damaged hips? Travel abraod to get replacement surgery at affordable prices.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Waist to Hip Ratio Body Mass Index Hip Replacement Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

What's New on Medindia

Superfood Pomegranate for Beauty and Wellness

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Toxic Chemicals and Exposure in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive