Depression, Obesity Tied to Chronic Hip Pain

New study highlights that depression and obesity can significantly increase the likelihood of chronic hip pain.



In a representative sample of the German population, older age, obesity, and depressive disorder were associated with experiencing chronic hip pain.

Depression, Obesity Tied to Chronic Hip Pain



In the Musculoskeletal Care study of 2,515 adults, 4.9 percent reported chronic hip pain and an additional 1.5 percent reported chronic hip pain that was disabling. Hip pain affected 1-5 sites in 47 percent and was widespread (6-19 sites) in 50 percent.



Read More.. Obesity and increased values on a depression scale were associated with a 2.55-times and 8.53-times higher likelihood of chronic hip pain, respectively, compared with individuals without pain.



Increased values on the depression scale also increased the likelihood of experiencing disabling chronic hip pain.



