by Karishma Abhishek on  July 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Depression May Be Treated By Tetanus Toxin
Depression has been treated traditionally with inhibitors of serotonin reuptake in the central nervous system. These drugs do not come without side effects, such as lack of immediate therapeutic action, the need for daily doses and the danger of becoming addicted to some of these drugs. That is why scientists continue to work on new therapies to treat depression.

In 2019, an international group of researchers co-led by Dr Yousef Tizabe from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and Professor José Aguilera from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), observed that a non-toxic derivative of the tetanus neurotoxin (which causes tetanus infections) improved depression symptoms in rat animal models. "One intramuscular dosis of Hc-TeTx made depression symptoms disappear in less than 24 hours, and its effects lasted two weeks", explains Aguilera. Based on these findings, scientists began to work on discovering the mechanism through which this substance produces these effects.

In a recent study coordinated by Professor Aguilera and conducted in collaboration with the research group led by Dr Thomas Scior of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP) in Mexico, researchers demonstrated that Hc-TeTx is capable of inhibiting the transport of serotonin within the central nervous system, by binding to neurotrophin receptors, proteins that induce the survival of neurons. These results, published in the journal Molecules, suggest that the drug may not only serve in treating depression, but also be useful in treating neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).


According to researchers, the advantages of introducing Hc-TeTx as a new drug are evident. A biweekly or monthly dosis would allow medical professionals to control the progress. Since it is a recombinant product, there would be no problems with drug safety, production or high costs. Furthermore, in neurodegenerative cases, Hc-TeTx would stop the development of the pathology and at the same time eliminate any disease-related depressions.

Researchers recently patented the therapeutic use of Hc-TeTx for the treatment of depression, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and are now looking for investors to be able to conduct clinical trials on humans. "This is an important advance in science, and even more so now when in addition to the high incidence in depression and alterations in behaviours, we see mental alterations as a result of COVID-19 and the negative environments of stress, self-isolation or fear", Aguilera concludes.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

What Is The Role Of Psychedelic Drug In Depression?
The novel effects of psychedelic drug psilocybin, present in mushrooms that spurs the growth of neuronal connections can produce enduring and long-lasting changes in depression.
READ MORE
Toxic Workplaces May Up Depression by 300%
Working for organizations that have toxic work environment can increase the risk of depression by threefold.
READ MORE
Influence of Maternal Depression on Autism Risk in Offspring
Antidepressants are safe during pregnancy as maternal psychiatric conditions only increase the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delay (DD) in offspring.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Tetanus
Tetanus (or Lockjaw) is a serious preventable infection that can affect the muscles and nerves and results from contamination of wound. The vaccine against Tetanus can prevent the infection.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionTetanusTracheostomyStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette Syndrome