by Anjanee Sharma on  February 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Depression Linked to Reduced Physical Activity During Pandemic
Research from the US found that the risk of depression in university students increased two folds after the pandemic due to changes in lifestyle habits.

Silvia Saccardo led the research team. The team analyzed data obtained from 682 college students with a smartphone app and a Fitbit wearable tracker from spring 2019 - 2020, spanning the onset of social isolation during the early months of the pandemic.

Findings showed that 61% of university students were at risk of clinical depression. The results also showed large disruptions in physical activity, sleep and computer/phone screen time, and social interaction, along with large declines in well-being.

The study highlights that disruptions to physical activity emerged as a leading risk factor for depression during the pandemic. Students who followed exercise habits were at a significantly lower risk for depression than those with large declines in physical activity.

Even though physical activity resumed in early summer, mental well-being did not reboot automatically.

Saccardo said, "We used this unique dataset to study what factors are predictive of changes in depression." She points out that mental health got worse as the semester progressed, but it worsened in 2020 compared to the previous cohort.

Participants with healthy habits, like scheduled physical activity and active social life, before the pandemic, were at a higher risk for depression as the pandemic continued.

A decline in physical activity was highlighted as the leading risk factor for diminished mental health. Nevertheless, restoration of physical activity did not help with mental well-being.

"We randomized a group of individuals to receive an incentive to exercise. While our short intervention increased physical activity among this group, it did not impact mental health. These results open up a lot of opportunities for future research," said Saccardo.

Osea Giuntella, co-author, adds that the results are generalizable to the young adult population. He says that this group is highly exposed, exhibiting a rise in depression rates over the last decades.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Adolescent Depression
Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
READ MORE
Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
READ MORE
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes