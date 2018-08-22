Depression in Mothers May Impair Their Child's Immune System and Stress Response.

Font : A- A+



Maternal depression may influence their children's stress and physical well-being throughout life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Depression and Anxiety.



Can depression in mothers influence their child's well-being?

Depression in Mothers May Impair Their Child's Immune System and Stress Response.



A team of researchers followed 125 children from birth to 10 years.



‘Exposure to maternal depression weakens the functioning of the child's immune system and stress response. Such disruptions may increase the adverse effects of the child's mental health.’ At ten years, mothers' and children's cortisol (CT) and secretory immunoglobulin (s-IgA) markers of stress and the immune system were measured, mother-child interaction was observed, mothers and children underwent psychiatric diagnoses, and children's externalizing and internalizing symptoms were reported.



Depressed mothers had higher CT and s-IgA levels and displayed more negative parenting, characterized by negative affect, intrusion, and criticism. Children of depressed mothers tended to exhibit certain psychiatric disorders, have higher s-IgA levels, and display greater social withdrawal.



"Following mothers and children across the first decade of life, we found that exposure to maternal depression impairs the functioning of the child's immune system and stress response. Such disruptions to the child's stress and immune system, in turn, led to greater child psychopathology," said senior author Dr. Ruth Feldman, of the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, in Israel.



"We also found that the impairments to the child's stress response and immunity were shaped by similar effects of the depression on the mothers' stress and immune system and their consequent impact on reducing the quality of maternal caregiving. Our findings show the complex effects of maternal depression on children's physiology, health, and psychopathology and advocate the need for early interventions that specifically target maternal stress and enhance parenting behavior."



Source: Eurekalert A team of researchers followed 125 children from birth to 10 years.At ten years, mothers' and children's cortisol (CT) and secretory immunoglobulin (s-IgA) markers of stress and the immune system were measured, mother-child interaction was observed, mothers and children underwent psychiatric diagnoses, and children's externalizing and internalizing symptoms were reported.Depressed mothers had higher CT and s-IgA levels and displayed more negative parenting, characterized by negative affect, intrusion, and criticism. Children of depressed mothers tended to exhibit certain psychiatric disorders, have higher s-IgA levels, and display greater social withdrawal."Following mothers and children across the first decade of life, we found that exposure to maternal depression impairs the functioning of the child's immune system and stress response. Such disruptions to the child's stress and immune system, in turn, led to greater child psychopathology," said senior author Dr. Ruth Feldman, of the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, in Israel."We also found that the impairments to the child's stress response and immunity were shaped by similar effects of the depression on the mothers' stress and immune system and their consequent impact on reducing the quality of maternal caregiving. Our findings show the complex effects of maternal depression on children's physiology, health, and psychopathology and advocate the need for early interventions that specifically target maternal stress and enhance parenting behavior."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: