medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Depression Episodes in the 20s can Increase Your Risk of Memory Loss in 50s

by Rishika Gupta on  March 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An increase in the risk of memory loss in the fifties has been linked to the depression and anxiety episodes experienced by the same population in their twenties finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the British Journal of Psychiatry.
Depression Episodes in the 20s can Increase Your Risk of Memory Loss in 50s
Depression Episodes in the 20s can Increase Your Risk of Memory Loss in 50s

A new large-scale longitudinal study carried out by University of Sussex psychologists has found a clear link between episodes of depression and anxiety experienced by adults in their twenties, thirties, and forties, with a decrease in memory function by the time they are in their fifties. The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, is the first of its kind to look at the relationship between depressive symptoms experienced across three decades of early-mid adulthood and a decline in cognitive function in midlife.

The Sussex psychologists analyzed data from the National Child Development Study, which was established in 1958 with a cohort of over 18,000 babies and followed participants from birth into childhood and through to adulthood. The Sussex psychologists found that an accumulation of symptoms experienced by participants over the three decades provided a strong indicator of a linear decrease in memory function by the time the adults were fifty.

They found that one episode of depression or anxiety had little effect on the memory function of adults in midlife, regardless of which decade it was experienced, but that once the episodes increased to two or three over the course of the three decades, that this predicted a steady decrease in the participant's memory function by the time they reached fifty.

This, the psychologists from the EDGE Lab at the University of Sussex argue, highlights an opportunity to protect future memory function by promoting mental health interventions amongst young adults and they are calling on the UK government to invest in the mental health of young adults as a preventative measure to protect the future brain health of our aging population.

Dr. Darya Gaysina, a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Sussex, said: "We found that the more episodes of depression people experience in their adulthood, the higher risk of cognitive impairment they have later in life. This finding highlights the importance of effective management of depression to prevent the development of recurrent mental health problems with long-term negative outcomes.

"We'd, therefore, like to see the government investing more in the mental health provision for young adults, not only for the immediate benefit of the patients but also to help protect their future brain health."

As well as memory, the psychologists also assessed verbal fluency, information processing speed and accuracy scores of the participants once they turned fifty. Encouragingly, episodes of depression and anxiety had little impact on the latter four areas of cognitive function, but the associated loss of memory suggests that depressive symptoms experienced in early adulthood could predict dementia in older adulthood.

Previous research carried out by the EDGE lab at the University of Sussex had found a relationship between depressive symptoms experienced in older adulthood and a faster rate of cognitive decline, but this is the first time that such a large and UK nationally representative sample has been able to make this link in the first three decades of adulthood.

University of Sussex Psychology PhD student Amber John said: "We knew from previous research that depressive symptoms experienced in mid-adulthood to late adulthood can predict a decline in brain function in later life, but we were surprised to see just how clearly persistent depressive symptoms across three decades of adulthood are an important predictor of poorer memory function in mid-life.

"With the publication of this research, we're calling for the government to invest in mental health provision to help stem the risk of repeated episodes of depression and anxiety. From an individual's perspective, this research should be a wake-up call to do what you can to protect your mental health, such as maintaining strong relationships with friends and family, taking up physical exercise or practicing mindfulness meditation - all of which have been shown to boost mental health. Then, of course, seeing your GP for advice if you feel you need help with depression or anxiety."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

First Drug for Postpartum Depression Approved by USFDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a drug for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adult women.

Anti-hormonal Drugs Trigger Depression in Men With Prostate Cancer

Men who receive anti-hormonal treatment after a radical prostatectomy have an increased tendency to depression, revealed Danish researchers.

Depression Symptoms Improve Upon Brain Stimulation

Researchers used transcranial alternating current brain stimulation (tACS) to significantly reduce symptoms in people diagnosed with major depression.

Integrated Treatment for Obesity and Depression Proved Effective

Combining behavioral weight loss treatment and problem-solving therapy for patients with co-occurring obesity and depression improved weight loss and depressive symptoms.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Amnesia

Amnesia, is profound memory loss caused by a physical injury inflicted on the brain, by an infection or by a traumatic or emotional experience.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Alzheimers Disease Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Amnesia Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Occupational Asthma

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive