medindia

Depression Associated With Expensive Medical Conditions and Disability Among Aging Minorities

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 30, 2019 at 12:45 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Depressive symptoms can be associated with increased disabilities and chronic health condition for more than 50 percent of older Chinese American immigrants.
Depression Associated With Expensive Medical Conditions and Disability Among Aging Minorities
Depression Associated With Expensive Medical Conditions and Disability Among Aging Minorities

The studies, published in the Journal of the American GeriatricsSociety, examine the relationship between psychological well-being and the onset of disability and existence of comorbid chronic medical conditions among a cohort of roughly 3,000 older Chinese Americans aged 60 and older.

Show Full Article


Researchers found study participants who reported depressive symptoms were more likely to suffer from the onset of functional disabilities - the inability to perform activities of daily living - and mobility issues. They also found that comorbid depression and chronic health conditions increased emergency room visits and hospitalizations, worsened medical prognosis, and led to increased mortality.

"Depressive symptoms have extensive psychological and health consequences for older adults and the greater healthcare community," said lead researcher, XinQi Dong, director of the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy, and Aging Research. "Our studies suggest a bidirectional relationship between depression and disability, in which the conditions reinforce each other. Further, those suffering from depressive symptoms are more likely to engage in negative health behaviors, such as physical inactivity, obesity, and smoking, and are less likely to adhere to treatment regimens. This behavior further exacerbates their medical conditions and leads to increased use of health services.

"As their physical health declines, older Chinese Americans frequently turn to hospitals and emergency departments to treat their symptoms, which does not address the underlying depression," Dong continued. "Economic implications of increased hospitalizations notwithstanding, without proper screening for depression, symptoms are left underrecognized and untreated, leading to poorer health outcomes and even death."

"What is very evident from these studies is that mental health status compounds the health and well-being of older Chinese Americans and increases their cost of care," said researcher Dexia Kong. "Consequently, the integration of behavioral health and primary care is essential to effectively serve this population and prevent functional disability, which even further exacerbates medical treatment."

Key findings:

  • Approximately 50% and 54% of U.S. Chinese older adults experience various levels of functional disability and depressive symptoms, respectively.
  • Depressive symptoms are twice as likely to occur in older Chinese Americans suffering from chronic medical conditions like heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis.
  • Comorbid depression and chronic health conditions increase emergency room visits and hospitalizations among older Chinese Americans.
  • Older Chinese American Women are more likely to experience comorbid depression and chronic health conditions
  • Comorbid depression is associated with a six-fold higher likelihood of functional disability, a 70% increase in overall medical costs, and a 2.4-fold increase in mortality than those without depression.


"Depression disproportionately affects older Chinese Americans, which puts them at significant risk for developing functional disabilities and chronic health conditions," said Dong. "Our studies demonstrate the need to develop culturally appropriate interventions and screenings to address depressive symptoms and reduce the onset of disability in minority populations. Mental health professionals and primary care providers must work collaboratively to address vulnerable minority populations' diverse care needs. By working together, healthcare providers can provide a more equitable standard of care to all patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of social situations, sometimes severe enough to affect daily life.

Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?

Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.

Workplace Bullying

Workplace bullying is physical, verbal or psychological abuse at work. It is a deliberate and disrespectful behavior by an employer, manager or group of people.

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Ageing and Sleep Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes 

What's New on Medindia

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available

Home Remedies for White Teeth

CRISPR Gene Editing can Stop Progression of Triple-negative Breast Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive