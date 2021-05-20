Depression After Spouse Death Linked to Inflammatory Changes

Bodily inflammation that may occur after the death of a spouse can predict future depression as per a study "Inflammation and future depressive symptoms among recently bereaved spouses" at Rice University, published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.



"Prior research has already linked bodily inflammation to a host of health issues, including cancer, memory issues, heart problems and depression. We were interested in how systemic inflammation affects the mental health of spouses after losing a loved one. In particular, can inflammation help us identify who will experience clinical levels of depression at a future point in time?" says lead author Lydia Wu, a Rice psychology graduate student for the Biobehavioral Mechanisms Explaining Disparities (BMED) lab at Rice University.

‘Body chemistry that is, higher levels of bodily inflammation right after the death of a spouse is found to be involved in the manifestation of more severe symptoms of depression three months later. This helps identify at-risk bereaved persons and introduces them to interventions early on to improve their mental health.’





"We know that most people are remarkably resilient. Until this study, it was difficult to know who was at risk for these persistently high levels of depression and grief until the six-month mark. This study identifies a potential biomarker that could help us predict who is at greatest risk for long-term repercussions of loss," says Christopher Fagundes, associate professor of psychology and principal investigator for the Biobehavioral Mechanisms Explaining Disparities (BMED) lab at Rice University.



In cases where depression is persistent or occurs six or more months after a spouse's death, it may mandate a sign for clinical intervention.



The study thereby helps identify at-risk bereaved persons and introduces them to interventions early on to improve their mental health. However further research is required to determine who might be at the greatest risk.



