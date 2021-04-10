About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Depressed Adolescents’ Brain Avoids Distressing Information

by Dr Jayashree on October 4, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Scientists have measured brain activity in young people with and without depression and found that the brains of depressed adolescents give a muted reaction to distressing images. This research work is presented at the ECNP conference in Lisbon.

Researchers from the University of Oxford, compared the brain activity of 29 depressed adolescents with that of 16 healthy adolescents, aged 13 to 18.

They found that when depressed adolescents were shown a series of photos of distressing images depicting scenarios such as someone crying, someone visibly hurt, someone being attacked, there was reduced brain activity in fMRI brain scan, (compared to non-depressed adolescents).

The activity was mainly reduced in brain areas such as the occipital pole (which processes visual information, found at the rear of the brain) and the fusiform gyrus (which is involved in the processing of faces, body, and colors, found near the brain stem and cerebellum).
This finding reflects a form of "emotional numbness", where depressed adolescents shut down their emotions and do not feel "involved" in what's happening around them, or even reflect difficulties with taking another person's perspective, as the images showed distressing situations that were happening to others.

This effect has not been found in previous work using the same distressing images in adults with depression, which could imply that there are potential vulnerabilities in the brains of depressed adolescents which are not found in the brains of depressed adults.

Later, the 29 depressed adolescents were given either the antidepressant fluoxetine or a placebo. After a single 10mg dose (a normal starting dose) of fluoxetine, brain activity in depressed adolescents was found to increase to the same level as that of healthy adolescents.

This could imply that this medication reduces the brain's avoidance of experiencing these distressing images in very early treatment.

This effect could help these depressed adolescents approach problems that arise in everyday life, by helping them cope with the distressing experience. However, this is just a working hypothesis and needs to be confirmed in larger studies.



Source: Medindia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
