Depressed Adolescents’ Brain Avoids Distressing Information

The activity was mainly reduced in brain areas such as the occipital pole (which processes visual information, found at the rear of the brain) and the fusiform gyrus (which is involved in the processing of faces, body, and colors, found near the brain stem and cerebellum).This finding reflects a form ofThis effect has not been found in previous work using the same distressing images in adults with depression, which could imply that there are potential vulnerabilities in the brains of depressed adolescents which are not found in the brains of depressed adults.Later, the 29 depressed adolescents were given either the antidepressant fluoxetine or a placebo. After a single 10mg dose (a normal starting dose) of fluoxetine,This could imply that this medication reduces the brain's avoidance of experiencing these distressing images in very early treatment.This effect could help these depressed adolescents approach problems that arise in everyday life, by helping them cope with the distressing experience. However, this is just a working hypothesis and needs to be confirmed in larger studies.Source: Medindia