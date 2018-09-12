medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Deprescribing: Valuable Tool in Managing Polypharmacy

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 9, 2018 at 9:53 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cutting the number of drugs seniors use can have surprising benefits, revealed research presented in a new issue of the journal Public Policy & Aging Report from The Gerontological Society of America.
Deprescribing: Valuable Tool in Managing Polypharmacy
Deprescribing: Valuable Tool in Managing Polypharmacy

James Goodwin, PhD, then the chief scientist at Age UK, served as guest editor. He joined with Public Policy & Aging Report Editor in Chief Brian Kaskie, PhD, of the University of Iowa to write an introduction for the issue's ten articles. They summarized the authors' identification of several factors that contribute to polypharmacy in older adults:

An increasing complexity of health care delivery, irrespective of the national setting, leading to problems of coordination between caregivers, physicians, and patients;

The rise of co-morbidities and chronic long-term illnesses as the population ages;

The huge numbers of available pharmaceuticals and their widespread use;

The construction of guidelines based on single diseases, randomized control trials of low external validity, and drugs untested in the older population;

Marginalization and disempowerment of older patients, with the absence of shared decision-making; and

A culture in Western societies that is expectant of medical intervention at all levels. Collectively, the articles in the new Public Policy & Aging Report addresses ethical and policy issues related to deprescribing and explore the application of this approach in practice, including how to address barriers to deprescribing.

"And as this edition shows, we know more than ever about the current state of polypharmacy, a modern epidemic which has the potential to blight the lives of millions of older people. Yet progress is slow," Goodwin and Kaskie state. "Let us hope that by extending our understanding and the possibilities for improvement, we reduce the risks and increase the health and quality of life of our aging populations."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Haryana: First AMRIT Pharmacy Inaugurated

Union Health Minister J.P Nadda inaugurated Haryana's first AMRIT pharmacy aiming to strengthen generic medicine availability.

Blood Bank, Pharmacy Licences of Gurugram's Fortis Hospital Suspended

Gurugram's Fortis hospital has been barred from selling drugs and medicines on its premises and offer blood bank services till further orders.

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Fox Nuts

Rolapitant for Treating Nausea and Vomiting

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive