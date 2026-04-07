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Dental Light Exposure: Risks of Macular Damage & Glaucoma

by Manjubashini on Apr 7 2026 10:13 AM

Prolonged occupational dental light exposure to blue light and LED sources can cause retinal and macular degeneration.

Dental Light Exposure: Risks of Macular Damage & Glaucoma
Dentists spend long hours under focused LED and blue light sources, often without eye protection. This increases their risk of retinal damage, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), and glaucoma.(1 Trusted Source
Chronic dental lighting disrupts blood-retinal barrier homeostasis via vascular and inflammatory pathways

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High-intensity artificial lighting is a growing occupational health concern, especially in dentistry where precision is key. While short-term injury is well-known, the effects of chronic dental light exposure are still being studied.

New research from Sichuan University explores how this constant illumination impacts the blood-retinal barrier, which is vital for vision health. Understanding these risks is essential for preventing long-term vision loss in dental professionals.


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What is the Role of Dental Lighting in Retinal Ischemia Risk?

Researchers from Sichuan University conducted the present study to investigate whether long-term exposure to dental lighting contributes to retinal damage and to explore the mechanisms behind these potential effects.

“We aimed to determine how chronic photodamage from dental light sources influences the stability of the blood-retinal barrier and the retinal vascular microenvironment” explains Prof. Junyu Chen.

He adds, "The blood-retinal barrier plays a critical role in maintaining retinal homeostasis by regulating the movement of molecules between blood circulation and retinal tissue. Disruption of this barrier can lead to retinal ischemia, inflammation, and degeneration of vision-related structures." The study was published in the International Journal of Oral Science.


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Visualizing Retinal Vascular Networks and Inflammation

A combined epidemiological and experimental approach was used to evaluate the effects of chronic dental lighting on retinal health. A cross-sectional survey of 14,523 individuals, including dentists and non-dentists, compared the prevalence of vision-related disorders using chi-square tests and logistic regression.

To replicate real-world exposure, researchers developed a chronic photodamage model in rats exposed to halogen, white LED, and blue LED lights at different intensities (200 and 1000 Lux) for 8 hours daily over 6 months.

Retinal changes were assessed through Optical Coherence Tomography, histological analysis, and advanced 3D tissue-clearing imaging to visualize the retinal vascular network. Additionally, RNA sequencing was performed to identify molecular and inflammatory changes associated with prolonged light exposure.


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Evidence of Structural Damage in Retinal Photoreceptors

The results showed that dentists had a significantly higher prevalence of vision-related problems compared to non-dentists, with about 3.6 times greater risk. In the experimental model, chronic exposure to dental lighting, especially blue and white LED sources, caused substantial retinal damage, with the retinal vasculature emerging as a central target.

This included disruption of both inner and outer blood-retinal barriers, reduction in retinal capillary density, and loss of vascular branching, ultimately impairing retinal homeostasis and energy metabolism. “Structural damage to retinal cells and photoreceptors was also observed, particularly at higher light intensities.”

“In addition, chronic light exposure triggered inflammation, with increased recruitment of immune cells and activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway. These changes were associated with impaired retinal energy metabolism and degeneration of vision-related structures” notes Prof. Chen.

These findings suggest a mechanistic pathway in which chronic light exposure induces oxidative stress, leading to vascular injury, activation of inflammatory signaling such as the NF-κB signaling pathway, and subsequent disruption of the blood-retinal barrier and retinal degeneration.

Unveil the Strategies to Mitigate Vision Risks in Dentistry

The research highlights vascular damage and inflammation as key drivers of chronic retinal photodamage rather than solely neuronal injury. The study provides important implications for occupational health and dental practice.

The results suggest that minimizing light intensity, reducing exposure to blue light, and improving the design of dental illumination systems could help mitigate the risk of vision-related disorders among dentists. In particular, lower-intensity halogen lighting may represent a safer alternative to high-intensity LED sources.

The study is among the first to integrate large-scale epidemiological evidence with a chronic photodamage animal model and advanced three-dimensional retinal imaging, providing a comprehensive framework to examine occupational light exposure.

It emphasizes the need for protective strategies and improved lighting technologies to safeguard the visual health of dental professionals, while paving the way for future research into targeted preventive and therapeutic approaches.

Reference:
  1. Chronic dental lighting disrupts blood-retinal barrier homeostasis via vascular and inflammatory pathways - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41368-025-00414-3)

Source-Eurekalert

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
Is your #dentallight damaging your eyes? Continuous exposure to #LED and blue lights increases the risk of #retinaldamage, #glaucoma, and #maculardegeneration. Lower your light intensity to prevent chronic #visionloss. #eyehealth #retinaldamage #dentistry #ophthalmology #LEDlightsafety #AMD

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