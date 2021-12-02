by Anjanee Sharma on  February 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM Dengue News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Dengue Risk Linked to Tap Water Access
Researchers report that tap water access in densely populated neighborhoods of Delhi, India, is a strong predictor of the risk of contracting dengue.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne virus that has fast adapted to urban environments, making it the most widespread arbovirus. Around 3.5 billion people are at risk of contracting the virus.

The country is in dire need of new strategies to target dengue hotspots and control the virus's spread, even though previous attempts, such as using insecticides at egg-laying sites, have been successful in the past.


Researchers from France conducted surveys across Delhi to analyze social and environmental risk factors for the virus. Dengue antibodies were measured in 2,107 individuals along with mosquito larval prevalence in 18 areas within Delhi and the socio-economic factors across the city.

Findings showed that 7.6% of the participants were tested positive for dengue virus antibodies, indicating recent or current infection. Areas with abysmal access to tap water (less than 61% of houses having access) were found to be at a higher risk of exposure to the virus. These areas were the only ones to register dengue cases between epidemics.

However, wealthy areas had a higher risk of recent infection than middle-class areas, despite relatively low mosquito densities. This could be due to the import of the dengue virus by commuters coming into these areas the day.

The researchers suggest that improved access to tap water could reduce dengue, not only for those directly affected but also for the general population.

They recommend, "Targeted intervention through mosquito control in winter in the socially disadvantaged areas could offer a rational strategy for optimizing control efforts."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Dengue Vaccine
Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.
READ MORE
Papaya Leaves´ Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue
Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.
READ MORE
Top 15 Dos and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever
Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and don'ts for dengue fever.
READ MORE
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.
READ MORE
Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.
READ MORE
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
READ MORE
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat
Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Dengue FeverDengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic FeverMosquito DiseasesDengue and HomeopathyChikungunya and HomeopathyChikungunyaDengueWater - Nutrient that Beats the HeatTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever