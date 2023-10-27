About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Dengue Mosquito Eggs: The Biochemical Secrets of Survival Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on October 27, 2023 at 5:18 AM
The biochemical mechanisms that allow the eggs of the dengue-causing mosquito to endure adverse conditions and regenerate when favorable conditions are restored have been uncovered by researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bengaluru. (1 Trusted Source
Eggs of the mosquito Aedes aegypti survive desiccation by rewiring their polyamine and lipid metabolism

Go to source)

Dengue

Dengue


Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
This research marks a significant stride in the battle against mosquito-borne diseases, offering hope for more effective vector control measures. The details of this research have been published in the journal PLOS Biology. The paper was co-authored by Baskar Bakthavachalu, Assistant Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Mandi, along with Anjana Prasad, Sreesa Sreedharan and Sunil Laxman from the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (DBT-inStem).

Cracking the Mystery of Desiccation Tolerance in Mosquito Eggs

Mosquitoes, viral vectors for various diseases, deposit their eggs in water, where they hatch. The eggs of dengue and Zika-carrying aedes mosquitoes can endure extended periods without water, akin to plant seeds patiently waiting for germination in the absence of moisture.Despite the knowledge of this phenomenon, the molecular reasons behind the desiccation tolerance and post-rehydration survival remained a mystery until now.

The collaborative team reared Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, studying their eggs through a series of innovative experiments. By subjecting the eggs to dehydration and subsequent rehydration, they discovered the developing larvae undergo specific metabolic changes required for survival.
Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine


Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.
Bakthavachalu, the lead researcher from IIT Mandi, explained, "Life is fundamentally dependent on water. However, extreme environmental conditions have allowed organisms to find ways to survive without water."

A Glimpse into Mosquito Egg Metabolism

Each of these organisms finds its own unique way to overcome water loss. Our understanding of this fundamental process remains limited. Mosquito eggs, facing drying conditions, enter an altered metabolic state to significantly increase the production of polyamines, which play a crucial role in enabling the embryos to withstand the damage caused by water loss.

"Furthermore, they utilize high-calorie lipids as an energy source to complete their development once they are rehydrated," he said. The implications of this research are far-reaching. Understanding these survival mechanisms provides a foundation for innovative mosquito control strategies.

The understanding gained from this work could potentially prevent the resurgence of mosquitoes following monsoon rains, a period traditionally associated with increased disease transmission risks.

Reference :
  1. Eggs of the mosquito Aedes aegypti survive desiccation by rewiring their polyamine and lipid metabolism - (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3002342)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Dengue

Quiz on Dengue


Dengue is an endemic problem in several countries including India. Check if you know enough about this deadly disease by taking this quiz.
Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue

Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue


Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.
