March 7, 2021
Dengue, Malaria Danger Grips Bhopal, Say Sources
In Bhopal, the threat of dengue and malaria has started looming large. This is the reason that check-up campaigns are being run in various areas in the state capital.

It has been reported that in various areas of the city, extra-sensitive areas, slum areas and other settlements, there is a possibility of increasing dengue larvae, malaria, and spread of coronavirus. Hence, the campaign is being run at a broader level under which rapid tests and blood slide collection are being done.

District Malaria Officer Akhilesh Dubey said that a campaign is being run for the prevention of malaria by appointing teams in different areas. Nearly 799 people have been tested so far for malaria in Bhopal through rapid tests.


A total of 29 teams have been constituted in the city to check dengue larvae. The teams have so far surveyed 1,015 houses out of which 20 have been found with larvae. Around 8,000 utensils have also been checked at various places and dengue larvae was found in 20 of them. Dengue larvaes were destroyed by spraying Temephos.

Source: IANS

