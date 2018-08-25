medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dengue News

Dengue Kills 41 People in Sri Lanka

by Hannah Joy on  August 25, 2018 at 8:49 AM Dengue News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dengue has killed about 41 people and over 36,000 have been infected by dengue across Sri Lanka, report health authorities.

So far in August, 1,075 patients have been diagnosed with dengue across the island while 6,221 patients were reported last month, reports Xinhua news agency.
Dengue Kills 41 People in Sri Lanka
Dengue Kills 41 People in Sri Lanka

According to the authorities, the highest number of dengue cases this year totalling 6,937 had been reported from capital Colombo while the second highest number of 4,156 was reported from the eastern district of Batticaloa.

The third highest number of 3,619 was reported from Gampaha, on the outskirts of Colombo.

The National Dengue Control Unit last month warned there was an increase in the number of patients this year due to the active southwest monsoon rains.

As a result, the National Dengue Control Unit said it had launched special programmes to eradicate dengue breeding grounds in several districts, including the north and east, which were identified as the most vulnerable districts.

People were urged to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness.

Over 300 people were killed and more than 136,000 infected by the dengue epidemic last year in one of the country's worst ever outbreaks of the disease in recent years.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Two More Dengue Deaths Reported in Delhi, Death Toll Rises to 18

Two More Dengue Deaths Reported in Delhi, Death Toll Rises to 18

Parents of a three-and-half years old Neha Mathur alleged that their daughter died on Wednesday due to dengue. But two city hospitals did not recommend dengue tests for the girl.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Hits Out at BJP MPs, Doctors Over Dengue Deaths

Women and Child Welfare Minister Hits Out at BJP MPs, Doctors Over Dengue Deaths

Delhi Women and Child Welfare Minister Sandeep Kumar was seen attacking doctors in a video, but later, the minister expressed regrets over his remarks.

Dengue Deaths Under-Reported by the Civic Corporations in Delhi

Dengue Deaths Under-Reported by the Civic Corporations in Delhi

Data released by the three civic corporations said that the number of deaths due to dengue have been five and total dengue cases have gone up to 1,872.

Malaysia Witness More Than 50 Percent Rise in Dengue Deaths

Malaysia Witness More Than 50 Percent Rise in Dengue Deaths

In Malaysia, a total of 336 people - an average of 28 a month - died from dengue last year compared to 215 in 2014, a rise of 56.3 percent.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofis live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive