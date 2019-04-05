medindia
Dengue Kills 15 People, Puts 15,000 on Danger List

by Iswarya on  May 4, 2019
Fifteen people have died, and more than 15,000 is infected by dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first four months of this year, reports the Epidemiology Unit.
Till April 30, a total of 15,407 dengue cases were reported with the highest number of cases reported from the Colombo district with 3,405 cases, followed by Gampaha in the outskirts of Colombo with 2,007 cases and Jaffna in the north with 1,783 cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, and reduced urinary.

"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school. Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal," epidemiologists said.

In 2018, more than 50 people died and over 48,000 affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programmes to eradicate dengue's breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.

Source: IANS

More News on:

