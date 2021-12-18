Dengue in India: Cases Rise Every 2 Years

In India, dengue cases have seen a steep rise in every second year based on the available resources from the last 5 years.
Pawar was replying to a question on whether there has been an increase in the cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya year to year in the country. She said in her reply that the cases of dengue saw a spike every second year.
However, chikungunya has shown a mixed trend in the country, said Pawar, adding that the number of confirmed cases was 26,364 in 2016, 12,548 in 2017, 9,756 in 2018, 12,205 in 2019, 6,324 in 2020 and 10,553 in the current year.
So it cannot be said that there has been an increase in the cases of vector-borne diseases year to year, Pawar informed the House.
Source: IANS