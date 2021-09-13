About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Dengue Fear Grips Madhya Pradesh

by Colleen Fleiss on September 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM

Dengue Fear Grips Madhya Pradesh
Dengue is posing a new threat to the people of Madhya Pradesh. As the number of dengue patients surge, the state government is worried about the people infected with the viral infection.

The BJP government in the state will launch "Dengue se Jung Janata Ke Sang" campaign on Wednesday to spread awareness among the people in the fight against dengue. The number of dengue patients have risen in the last few days.
Advertisement


The state government has advised the public not to allow stagnant water at any place for more than a week. The people must clean their coolers, water tanks, pots, vase, old tyres, waste boxes, empty plot pits etc. They must also use chemicals like Temephos 50 per cent solution, BTI powder and BTI liquid for mosquitoe larvae control.

The administration has advised outdoor fogging with chemical cyphenothrin 5 per cent in the affected areas and space spraying with insecticide pyrethrum 2 per cent in houses located within 400 metres of the house of a dengue patient.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the people, "Due to unnecessary stagnation of water around the houses, dengue-causing larvae gets a chance to flourish. With awareness, corona and dengue as well as other infectious diseases can be prevented."

The Chief Minister said, "A decision has also been taken to run the 'Dengue se Jung Janata Ke Sang' campaign on September 15. Dengue cases have been reported in the state so my government has decided to start this campaign. All government staff are pitching in for fogging, destroying larvae, maintaining cleanliness, applying mosquitoe killing medicines in water- logged areas. This war against dengue also has to be fought with the cooperation of the general public."

Commenting on the surge in dengue infections, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "The number of dengue and viral fever patients in Madhya Pradesh is continuously increasing at an alarming rate. Several districts have been infected with dengue and have become hotspots for the disease. The hospitals are fully occupied with patients. The plight of crumbling health services is coming to the fore every day. The BJP government must immediately make all necessary arrangements for prevention of dengue on a war footing."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Do Breastfeeding Mothers Under Medication Affect Their Newbo...
Study Shows How Coronavirus Attaches Itself to Human Cells >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Xenophobia Top 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Paranoia 

Recommended Reading
Dengue
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include ......
Dengue Vaccine
Dengue Vaccine
Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent ......
Papaya Leaves´ Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue
Papaya Leaves´ Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue
Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya ......
Quiz on Dengue
Quiz on Dengue
Dengue is an endemic problem in several countries including India. Check if you know enough ......
Chikungunya
Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash...
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic ......
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosqu...
Paranoia
Paranoia
Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone el...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close