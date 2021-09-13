Dengue Fear Grips Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

The administration has advised outdoor fogging with chemical cyphenothrin 5 per cent in the affected areas and space spraying with insecticide pyrethrum 2 per cent in houses located within 400 metres of the house of a dengue patient.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the people, "Due to unnecessary stagnation of water around the houses, dengue-causing larvae gets a chance to flourish. With awareness, corona and dengue as well as other infectious diseases can be prevented."The Chief Minister said, "A decision has also been taken to run the 'Dengue se Jung Janata Ke Sang' campaign on September 15. Dengue cases have been reported in the state so my government has decided to start this campaign. All government staff are pitching in for fogging, destroying larvae, maintaining cleanliness, applying mosquitoe killing medicines in water- logged areas. This war against dengue also has to be fought with the cooperation of the general public."Commenting on the surge in dengue infections, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "The number of dengue and viral fever patients in Madhya Pradesh is continuously increasing at an alarming rate. Several districts have been infected with dengue and have become hotspots for the disease. The hospitals are fully occupied with patients. The plight of crumbling health services is coming to the fore every day. The BJP government must immediately make all necessary arrangements for prevention of dengue on a war footing."Source: IANS