medindia

Dengue Claims 47 Lives, Infects More Than 200,000 People in Sri Lanka

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 6, 2019 at 11:19 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sri Lanka dengue outbreak kills nearly 47 people and infects more than 200,000 people. Therefore, taking urgent preventive measures to control this deadly mosquito-borne viral disease can save millions of lives.
Dengue Claims 47 Lives, Infects More Than 200,000 People in Sri Lanka
Dengue Claims 47 Lives, Infects More Than 200,000 People in Sri Lanka

Forty-seven people died, and over 200,000 were infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first seven months this year, government figures revealed on Monday.

Show Full Article


Till the end of July, a total of 234,078 dengue cases were reported, with the highest number of cases reported from the Colombo district followed by Gampaha and Kalutara, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government's Epidemiology Unit said it had identified five high-risk districts -- Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Kalutara, and Ratnapura.

Medical experts have urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, and dizziness.

"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school," said epidemiologists. "Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal."

Medical experts have further urged pregnant women to seek hospital admission immediately on the first day of fever.

Last year, over 50 people died, and over 48,000 were affected by the mosquito-borne virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programs to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Triple X Syndrome

Triple X syndrome is a genetic disorder seen in females characterized by the presence of an extra X chromosome.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Triple X Syndrome Dengue Vaccine 

What's New on Medindia

Transplant Recipients May Not Require Anti-rejection Drugs Anymore

Dark Chocolate can Ward Off Depression Symptoms

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive