Dengue Claims 47 Lives, Infects More Than 200,000 People in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka dengue outbreak kills nearly 47 people and infects more than 200,000 people. Therefore, taking urgent preventive measures to control this deadly mosquito-borne viral disease can save millions of lives.

Forty-seven people died, and over 200,000 were infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first seven months this year, government figures revealed on Monday.



The government's Epidemiology Unit said it had identified five high-risk districts -- Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Kalutara, and Ratnapura.



Medical experts have urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, and dizziness.



"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school," said epidemiologists. "Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal."



Medical experts have further urged pregnant women to seek hospital admission immediately on the first day of fever.



Last year, over 50 people died, and over 48,000 were affected by the mosquito-borne virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programs to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.



