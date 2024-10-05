About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Dengue, Chikungunya, and Swine Flu Cases Surge in Delhi

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 5 2024 7:27 PM

Dengue, Chikungunya, and Swine Flu Cases Surge in Delhi
Delhi doctors have observed a sharp increase in dengue cases, () as well as swine flu and chikungunya infections.
According to a report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the region reported 401 new infections between September 22 to 28. Delhi recorded 1,052 dengue cases till September 28, as per the report, with the South Delhi zone recording the highest number of cases, followed by the Najafgarh zone.

Dengue
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
“Dengue and swine flu cases have been steadily rising over the past few weeks. Presently, we are witnessing around 100 patients daily presenting with symptoms such as fever, body aches, and fatigue,” Dr. Sharang Sachdeva, Senior Consultant, and Head – Emergency, Aakash Healthcare, told IANS.

Delhi's Triple Threat: Overlapping Infections Pose Serious Risk

"Of these, 20-25 percent are diagnosed with dengue, while 10-15 percent are diagnosed with swine flu, indicating a concerning overlap of multiple infections during this period," he added. One dengue-related death has been reported this year so far with a 54-year-old patient succumbing to the disease at Lok Kalyan Hospital. Last year, 19 dengue deaths were reported in the national capital.

“The season is favourable for breeding of mosquitoes hence there might be few spikes in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya,” Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional professor, Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

Chikungunya
Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.
High-grade fever, body aches, rapid breathing, vomiting, restlessness, loss of appetite, pain in the abdomen, rashes, and fatigue are the major symptoms of dengue. Meanwhile, the MCD data also shows a marked increase in both malaria (67) and chikungunya (13) cases in the September 22-28 period. About 430 malaria cases have been recorded until September 28 this year, compared to 321 cases during the same period in 2023.Chikungunya cases have also risen, with 55 cases reported this year in the same period, up from 24 in the corresponding period last year.

Diagnosis of these diseases is a major problem due to the common symptoms. Swine flu (H1N1) symptoms closely resemble those of other viral infections, typically presenting as high fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and nasal congestion.

Advertisement
Quiz Yourself on Swine flu
Quiz Yourself on Swine flu
Swine flu is the infection of the influenza virus, H1N1, which infects the respiratory tract of pigs. The virus then mutates to become easily transmitted to humans. Symptoms of swine flu are similar to other influenza infections such as high fever, ...
"Patients also commonly complain of headaches, body aches, generalised malaise, and gastritis-like symptoms. These symptoms are common to influenza type A, type B, and swine flu, as well as other viral illnesses,” Dr. Prashant Sinha, Senior Consultant, HOD of Emergency at PSRI Hospital, told IANS. The hospital is seeing 20 to 25 patients with dengue daily. Similarly, dengue and viral fever also start with comparable symptoms, such as high fever, body aches, and fatigue.

“However, as dengue progresses, distinct signs begin to emerge, including severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and rashes. In more severe cases of dengue, bleeding from the nose, gums, or easy bruising may occur,” Sachdeva said. Noting that most of the diseases are self-limiting, Salve said fever should be treated with paracetamol while adding that the “use of aspirin should be strictly avoided”. The doctor also called for maintaining proper hydration.

Advertisement
Interesting Health Facts on Dengue
Interesting Health Facts on Dengue
Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.
Reference:
  1. Dengue and severe dengue - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dengue-and-severe-dengue)
Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement