medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Dengue Cases to Rise in Bangladesh: 8 Dead

by Hannah Joy on  July 30, 2018 at 9:13 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Bangladesh, nearly 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported this year and about eight people died in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.
Dengue Cases to Rise in Bangladesh: 8 Dead
Dengue Cases to Rise in Bangladesh: 8 Dead

Abdur Rahim of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told Xinhua news agency on Sunday that 22 fresh cases of dengue were reported from Dhaka, taking the total number of confirmed cases till July 28 this year in the city to 992.

He said eight people died in Dhaka due to dengue since January.

"While four deaths were reported this month, there were three deaths in June," showed DGHS data presented by the official.

"Another death was reported in January," said Rahim, adding hospitals and clinics in Dhaka have recorded the deaths meaning that the victims died while undergoing treatment.

In 2016, Dhaka saw approximately 6,000 dengue cases and at least 14 deaths, the worst in 17 years in the country.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine - Drug Information

Tafenoquine is a safe and effective drug that is prescribed for prevention of malaria caused by ...

 Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...