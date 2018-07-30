In Bangladesh, nearly 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported this year and about eight people died in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Dengue Cases to Rise in Bangladesh: 8 Dead

‘About 8 people died in Dhaka due to dengue since January and 4 deaths were reported this month.’

Abdur Rahim of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told Xinhua news agency on Sunday that 22 fresh cases of dengue were reported from Dhaka, taking the total number of confirmed cases till July 28 this year in the city to 992.He said eight people died in Dhaka due to dengue since January."While four deaths were reported this month, there were three deaths in June," showed DGHS data presented by the official."Another death was reported in January," said Rahim, adding hospitals and clinics in Dhaka have recorded the deaths meaning that the victims died while undergoing treatment.In 2016, Dhaka saw approximately 6,000 dengue cases and at least 14 deaths, the worst in 17 years in the country.Source: IANS