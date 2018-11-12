medindia
Dengue Cases Gone down after a Dip in Delhi Temperature

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 11, 2018 at 8:54 AM Indian Health News
The cases of dengue have gone down after a dip in the temperature in New Delhi. According to a municipal report, compared to 251 cases last week, only 75 cases have been reported in the week ending December 10.
Dengue Cases Gone down after a Dip in Delhi Temperature

As per the report, 2,732 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far in 2018. However, the number is less than what it was in 2017 -- 4681.

So far, four deaths caused by dengue have been confirmed in Delhi which includes a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area. The other three cases are reported to be from west and north Delhi.

In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the city's civic bodies.

As for malaria, only one new case surfaced last week. In November, 33 malaria cases were reported in the city, according to the municipal report. So far, 472 malaria cases have come to light, while in 2017 it was 575.

Only three cases of chikungunya emerged this week in the national capital while in November, there were 28 cases. Till date, a total of 164 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city compared to 551 in 2017.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

