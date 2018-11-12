Dengue Cases Gone down after a Dip in Delhi Temperature

The cases of dengue have gone down after a dip in the temperature in New Delhi. According to a municipal report, compared to 251 cases last week, only 75 cases have been reported in the week ending December 10.

As per the report, 2,732 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far in 2018. However, the number is less than what it was in 2017 -- 4681.



‘Temperature is very critical for mosquito survival, reproduction and development. Mosquitoes can become infectious faster in warmer climates and can infect humans at a faster rate than during winter.’ So far, four deaths caused by dengue have been confirmed in Delhi which includes a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area. The other three cases are reported to be from west and north Delhi.



In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the city's civic bodies.



As for malaria, only one new case surfaced last week. In November, 33 malaria cases were reported in the city, according to the municipal report. So far, 472 malaria cases have come to light, while in 2017 it was 575.



Only three cases of chikungunya emerged this week in the national capital while in November, there were 28 cases. Till date, a total of 164 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city compared to 551 in 2017.







