DengiAll: Why India’s First Dengue Vaccine is Being Watched Worldwide

India’s first indigenous single-shot dengue vaccine,and is now awaiting approval, marking a major leap toward comprehensive dengue prevention. ( ).Panacea Biotec is developing DengiAll as, currently evaluated in Phase-III trials across a large population. Designed as a tetravalent formulation, the vaccine. The company is aiming for market entry by 2027, addressing an urgent global health challenge.There are certain dates that stand out clearly in the life of Dr. Syed Khalid Ali, and 14 August 2024 is one such milestone. On that day, the first participant from Rohtak, Haryana, was enrolled in the, India’s first indigenous dengue vaccine.As the Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biotec, an Indian biotechnology company, Khalid has spent his career working on vaccines and preventive medicine. However, the dengue vaccine DengiAll represented a landmark achievement not just for the organization, but for the nation as well.He noted that DengiAll has beenand has arrived at a time when nearly half of the global population faces dengue risk. According to him, the need for such a vaccine has been urgent for a long time.Historically,, with just one currently in use. Evidence has shown that these vaccines do not offer protection against all four dengue types and have been linked to side effects in certain individuals.A newer candidate, the, received regulatory approval in November 2025 but has not yet entered production. Among existing options, it comes closest to DengiAll.DengiAll stands out as the. This approach has the potential to redefine dengue prevention by offering broader protection than any vaccine before it. With Phase-III human trials completed across nineteen locations in India and supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Panacea Biotec is now closer than ever to achieving this goal after working on the vaccine since 2008.Khalid explained that dengue has remained a complex puzzle for scientists and immunologists for decades. Infection can range from mild flu-like symptoms to fatal outcomes, largely depending on the interaction between different dengue serotypes. DengiAll isand only the second of its kind globally.Highlighting the company’s philosophy, Harshet Jain, a member of the board of directors at Panacea Biotec, stated that innovation lies at the core of the organization. With dengue posing a serious concern, particularly in the Global South, he emphasized that the vaccine’s social impact could be more significant than any of the company’s previous efforts.Following the completion of Phase-III trials involving over 10,000 participants, the company has entered a demanding approval phase. This was the largest and most rigorous trial conducted for DengiAll so far, designed as aFounded in 1984, Panacea Biotec has a long history of vaccine innovation. Its scientists were among the, including tetanus, diphtheria, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type B, and whooping cough. The company also became. With DengiAll, Panacea Biotec aims to strengthen its global presence.From a clinical perspective, DengiAll is classified as a. In simpler terms, it is created using a weakened form of the dengue virus, provides protection against all four dengue serotypes, and requires only one injection to generate a strong and balanced immune response.The four dengue subtypes,, arise from variations of the same dengue virus and are referred to as serotypes. These serotypes produce similar symptoms and are transmitted through female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.Notably, bothdeveloped by the United States National Institute of Health. This strain offers protection against all four serotypes. In 2008, Panacea Biotec and the Butantan Institute were the first to license this strain and begin developing vaccines in their respective countries. Today, both are approaching the final stages of development.Each defining feature of DengiAll represents a critical advancement and strengthens confidence in its effectiveness. Dengue, transmitted by mosquitoes, typically causes fever, nausea, and flu-like symptoms. In severe cases, it can lead to internal bleeding and become life-threatening.Khalid explained that. A subsequent infection with a different serotype is not only possible but is more likely to result in severe illness, sometimes with fatal consequences.Vaccine development generally follows certain principles. Most vaccines rely on weakened or altered forms of a virus that do not cause illness but stimulate the immune system to produce protective antibodies. This process allows the body to recognize and defend against the disease in the future. Dengue, however, behaves differently.When a person is infected with the first dengue serotype, the immune system. If the same individual later encounters another dengue serotype, those existing antibodies can. This process is referred to as antibody dependent enhancement.Dr. Lalitendu Mohanty, Vice President of Clinical Research and Strategic Medical Affairs at Panacea Biotec, explained that antibodies sometimes. These antibodies may originate from either a previous infection or a vaccine.Since dengue has no curative treatment, prevention through vaccination remains the only viable option. Mohanty emphasized that a vaccine offering protection against only one dengue type could expose individuals to severe illness from the remaining types, making partial immunity particularly dangerous in dengue cases.For illnesses such as coronavirus disease, tetanus, and measles, even partial immunity from a single dose can offer meaningful protection. Dengue differs significantly, as incomplete immunity can worsen disease outcomes. This understanding led Panacea Biotec to design DengiAll to counter all four dengue types with a single injection., was later found to increase the risk of severe dengue in individuals who had never been infected before, limiting its effectiveness to those with prior exposure. This discovery triggered major controversies, particularly in countries such as the Philippines, and contributed to widespread vaccine hesitancy. Sanofi announced plans to discontinue Dengvaxia manufacturing by 2025 due to declining demand., but it requires two doses and does not offer protection against all four dengue serotypes to the same extent as DengiAll.Mohanty noted that despite the presence of existing vaccines, there remained a clear gap for a single-dose vaccine capable of producing balanced immunity across all serotypes, a gap that DengiAll aims to fill.Source-Eurekalert