Dendritic Cells for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines

The benefits of a novel vaccine based on an allogeneic plasmacytoid DC cell line have been explored.



In recent years, immunotherapy has finally found its place in the anti-cancer therapeutic arsenal, even becoming standard of care as first line treatment for metastatic forms. However, too many patients remain refractory to these treatments due to weak baseline anti-cancer immunity.

Novel Cancer Vaccine

There is therefore a need to boost the frequency and function of patients' cytotoxic CD8+ cellular effectors by targeting immunogenic and tumor-restricted antigens, such as neoantigens using an efficient vaccination platform.