Dendritic Cells for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines

The benefits of a novel vaccine based on an allogeneic plasmacytoid DC cell line have been explored.
In recent years, immunotherapy has finally found its place in the anti-cancer therapeutic arsenal, even becoming standard of care as first line treatment for metastatic forms. However, too many patients remain refractory to these treatments due to weak baseline anti-cancer immunity.
Novel Cancer VaccineThere is therefore a need to boost the frequency and function of patients' cytotoxic CD8+ cellular effectors by targeting immunogenic and tumor-restricted antigens, such as neoantigens using an efficient vaccination platform.
Dendritic cells (DC) are the most powerful immune cell subset for triggering cellular immune response. However, autologous DC-based vaccines display several limitations, such as the lack of reproducibility and the limited number of cells that can be manufactured.
Source: Eurekalert