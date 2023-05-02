About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Dendritic Cells for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines

by Colleen Fleiss on February 5, 2023 at 12:01 AM
The benefits of a novel vaccine based on an allogeneic plasmacytoid DC cell line have been explored.

In recent years, immunotherapy has finally found its place in the anti-cancer therapeutic arsenal, even becoming standard of care as first line treatment for metastatic forms. However, too many patients remain refractory to these treatments due to weak baseline anti-cancer immunity.

Novel Cancer Vaccine

There is therefore a need to boost the frequency and function of patients' cytotoxic CD8+ cellular effectors by targeting immunogenic and tumor-restricted antigens, such as neoantigens using an efficient vaccination platform.

Early results from an experimental skin cancer vaccination are promising
Dendritic cells (DC) are the most powerful immune cell subset for triggering cellular immune response. However, autologous DC-based vaccines display several limitations, such as the lack of reproducibility and the limited number of cells that can be manufactured.

"NeoAgs appear attractive candidates to induce specific anti-tumor responses in cancer patients, on top of classical tumor-associated antigens and in association with ICIs. A potent dendritic cell product such as PDC*neo represents a valuable platform to develop NeoAg-based cancer vaccines. We strongly believe that this new delivery technology based on potent PDC*line cells can induce a robust anti-NeoAg CD8+ T-cell immune response for the benefit of patients and could reshape the landscape of NeoAg-based cancer vaccines."

Source: Eurekalert
Personalized Cancer Vaccines Could Soon be a Reality

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Could Soon be a Reality


Personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines can now be specifically targeted to the immune system using a novel delivery system. This produces a robust immune response that attacks the cancer cells.
Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer Immunotherapy


Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.
Test Your Knowledge on Immunotherapy Drugs

Test Your Knowledge on Immunotherapy Drugs


Immunotherapy is a type of treatment method that works by using certain components of a person's immune system to treat the disease. There are two ways by which these therapies work: Activation immunotherapies work by enhancing or stimulating the immune system. Examples in this category work to destroy cancer cells. Suppression immunotherapies work by
