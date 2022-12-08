Dementia Risk Might Shrink While Doing Things You Enjoy

Advertisement

It's Time to Relax to Save Your Brain

Participants provided information on their leisure activities through questionnaires or interviews. Leisure activities were defined as those in which people engaged for enjoyment or well-being and were divided into mental, physical, and social activities.During the studies, 74,700 people developed dementia. After adjusting for factors such as age, sex, and education, researchers found that leisure activities overall were linked to a reduced risk of dementia. Those who engaged in leisure activities had a 17% lower risk of developing dementia than those who did not engage in leisure activities.Mental activity mainly consisted of intellectual activities and included reading or writing for pleasure, watching television, listening to the radio, playing games or musical instruments, using a computer, and making crafts. Researchers found that people who participated in these activities had a 23% lower risk of dementia.Physical activities included walking, running, swimming, bicycling, using exercise machines, playing sports, yoga, and dancing. Researchers found that people who participated in these activities had a 17% lower risk of dementia.Social activities mainly referred to activities that involved communication with others and included attending a class, joining a social club, volunteering, visiting with relatives or friends, or attending religious activities. Researchers found that people who participated in these activities had a 7% lower risk of dementia.This meta-analysis suggests that being active has benefits, and there are plenty of activities that are easy to incorporate into daily life that may be beneficial to the brain. Future studies should include larger sample sizes and longer follow-up times to reveal more links between leisure activities and dementia.Source: Medindia