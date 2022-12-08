About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Dementia Risk Might Shrink While Doing Things You Enjoy

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on August 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM
Leisure activities, such as reading a book, doing yoga, and spending time with family and friends, may help lower the risk of dementia, according to a new meta-analysis published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

The meta-analysis reviewed available studies on the effects of cognitive activities, physical activities, and social activities and the risk of dementia.

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
Advertisement


Previous studies have shown that leisure activities were associated with various health benefits, such as a lower cancer risk, a reduction of atrial fibrillation, and a person's perception of their well-being. However, there is conflicting evidence of the role of leisure activities in the prevention of dementia.

Is There Any Easy Way To Reduce Dementia Risk?

The meta-analysis involved a review of 38 studies from around the world involving a total of more than 2 million people who did not have dementia. The participants were followed for at least three years.

Participants provided information on their leisure activities through questionnaires or interviews. Leisure activities were defined as those in which people engaged for enjoyment or well-being and were divided into mental, physical, and social activities.
A lifetime education, social interaction, employment, and participation in a variety of hobbies may ward off cognitive decline and dementia.
Advertisement

During the studies, 74,700 people developed dementia. After adjusting for factors such as age, sex, and education, researchers found that leisure activities overall were linked to a reduced risk of dementia. Those who engaged in leisure activities had a 17% lower risk of developing dementia than those who did not engage in leisure activities.

It's Time to Relax to Save Your Brain

Mental activity mainly consisted of intellectual activities and included reading or writing for pleasure, watching television, listening to the radio, playing games or musical instruments, using a computer, and making crafts. Researchers found that people who participated in these activities had a 23% lower risk of dementia.

Physical activities included walking, running, swimming, bicycling, using exercise machines, playing sports, yoga, and dancing. Researchers found that people who participated in these activities had a 17% lower risk of dementia.

Social activities mainly referred to activities that involved communication with others and included attending a class, joining a social club, volunteering, visiting with relatives or friends, or attending religious activities. Researchers found that people who participated in these activities had a 7% lower risk of dementia.

This meta-analysis suggests that being active has benefits, and there are plenty of activities that are easy to incorporate into daily life that may be beneficial to the brain. Future studies should include larger sample sizes and longer follow-up times to reveal more links between leisure activities and dementia.



Source: Medindia
Avoid ultra-processed foods like soft drinks, snacks, ice cream, deep-fried chicken, yogurt, canned foods, ketchup, mayonnaise, packaged breads, and cereals.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
