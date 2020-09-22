Dementia Risk in Type 2 Diabetes Patients Varies by Type of Dementia

It is a fact that having type 2 diabetes is linked to an increased risk of dementia. But, a large observational study comparing more than 370,000 people with type 2 diabetes with approximately 2 million matched controls over an average of 7 years now suggests that the risk is highest for vascular dementia and among people with poor blood sugar control. The findings of the study are presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.



People with type 2 diabetes were 36 percent more likely to develop vascular dementia and were 9 percent more likely to be diagnosed with non-vascular dementia than their diabetes-free counterparts. In contrast, Alzheimer's disease risk was not higher in those with type 2 diabetes.

‘Vascular dementia is caused due to vascular damage in the brain from hemorrhages or blood clots. ’





Over an average of seven years follow up, nearly 6 percent of people with type 2 diabetes and over 5 percent of controls were diagnosed with dementia. Those with poor blood sugar control were at almost double the risk of developing vascular dementia than type 2 diabetes patients with well-controlled blood sugar.



Although the study was large, no conclusions can be drawn as it was an observational study. Longer follow-up is required to corroborate this finding.



"A 36 percent higher risk is in itself an argument for preventive measures such as healthier lifestyle", stated Professor Naveed Sattar from the University of Glasgow. "Diabetes and dementia share specific risk factors that might contribute to these associations, including smoking, obesity, and lack of exercise. The prevention importance is underscored by the fact that there is no proper treatment for most dementia diseases."