Dementia Risk in Type 2 Diabetes Patients Varies by Type of Dementia

"A 36 percent higher risk is in itself an argument for preventive measures such as healthier lifestyle", stated Professor Naveed Sattar from the University of Glasgow. "Diabetes and dementia share specific risk factors that might contribute to these associations, including smoking, obesity, and lack of exercise. The prevention importance is underscored by the fact that there is no proper treatment for most dementia diseases."
‘Vascular dementia is caused due to vascular damage in the brain from hemorrhages or blood clots.
Researchers analyzed the incidence of Alzheimer's disease, vascular and non-vascular dementia in 378,299 individuals (average age 64 years) with type 2 diabetes.
Over an average of seven years follow up, nearly 6 percent of people with type 2 diabetes and over 5 percent of controls were diagnosed with dementia. Those with poor blood sugar control were at almost double the risk of developing vascular dementia than type 2 diabetes patients with well-controlled blood sugar.
Although the study was large, no conclusions can be drawn as it was an observational study. Longer follow-up is required to corroborate this finding.
