About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Dementia Proteins’ Role in Normal Memory Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on August 22, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Font : A-A+

Dementia Proteins’ Role in Normal Memory Revealed

The tau protein is involved in normal learning processes in the healthy brain. The tau protein is a critical element in the formation of Alzheimer's disease. The finding potentially provides a focal point for future drug therapies.

In the study, published in The EMBO Journal, Flinders University researchers have provided new insights into the tau protein, whose role has long been enigmatic, finding it may help molecular processes of memory formation.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease


Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
Advertisement


Employing a sensitive method named proximity labelling, the team aimed to identify all proteins that tau comes in contact with within brain cells, labelling and identifying the whole collection of interacting proteins as they went.

Looking at the collection of proteins that interact with tau, and which specific functions these interactions support, the researchers found that while tau binds to proteins supporting brain cell structure, it also interacted with proteins that control vesicles and cell surface receptors for neurotransmitters, both necessary for learning and memory in the brain.

Protein Aggregates and Dementia

"Our new study took a snapshot of all partners tau engages with to support normal brain function," says senior study author Dr Arne Ittner, Senior Research Fellow in Neuroscience in the Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute.
Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator


Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.
Advertisement

"Out of a wealth of partners, we identified one enzyme that critically controls neurotransmitter sensors. This enzyme, called NSF, is inhibited by tau, particularly in Alzheimer's."

Changes in the connections between brain cells, called synapses, underly the processes involved in formation and retention of memory. These changes happen at the molecular level and help us store and retrieve memories, such as places visited or of loved ones.

When memories form, the number of neurotransmitter receptors - sensor molecules that detect messages from other brain cells - increase in synapses. This process is controlled by several factors, including an enzyme called 'N-maleimide sensitive factor', or simply NSF.

The new findings may be critical in our understanding of Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia. Alzheimer's disease currently has no cure or effective therapy, in part due to gaps in our understanding of how the progressive neurodegenerative disorder arises in the brain. The tau protein is of central importance in Alzheimer's disease and in half of all frontotemporal dementias.

While end-stages of Alzheimer's have been known to neuropathologists for over a century, less well-known were how normal functions of tau may link to memory impairment at other stages in life. The new study identifies one such 'starting point' where things can begin to go wrong.

"We're quite aware of the effects of tau protein in dementia-related memory loss but what is interesting to see is that tau helps control normal memory processes," says study lead author and Flinders University PhD student Emmanuel Prikas.

After identifying NSF as a new partner of tau, the team focused on how tau specifically contributes to processes involving receptors for the neurotransmitter glutamate, using high-powered microscopic techniques and memory testing in mice.

Working with colleagues from Macquarie University to confirm how tau impacted NSF in cultured brain cells, the researchers saw that NSF was uncontrolled in cells lacking the tau protein, leading to abnormal behaviour of glutamate receptors.

"By removing and reintroducing the tau protein in brain cells, we were able to attribute changes in the receptors' behaviour to changes in tau, which may become focal points for future drug therapies," says Dr Ittner.

Thus, the new findings provide a molecular link between the normal function of tau in controlling glutamate receptors in the brain and conditions of heightened brain activity.

"Interestingly, mutations in NSF have been associated with hereditary forms of epilepsy, putting this new finding in proximity to tau's function in epilepsy and stroke,' says Dr Ittner.

Source: Eurekalert
Dementia Facts

Dementia Facts


Information and facts about dementia can help the caregivers in the process of treatment and in dealing with dementia. Types of dementia present with different symptoms like memory loss and confusion.
Advertisement

Dementia Risk Might Shrink While Doing Things You Enjoy

Dementia Risk Might Shrink While Doing Things You Enjoy


How do lower the risk of dementia? new research found that leisure activities like making crafts, playing sports, or volunteering was linked to a reduced risk.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
View all
Recommended Reading
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Brain Exercises to Improve MemoryBrain Exercises to Improve Memory
DementiaDementia
Foods to Improve Memory PowerFoods to Improve Memory Power
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize ThingsQuick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
Vascular DementiaVascular Dementia
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power Dementia Vascular Dementia Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Blood Donation - Recipients Sanatogen Post-Nasal Drip Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug Side Effects Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR