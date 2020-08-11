Dr. Sattui said that the treatment in patients with rheumatoid arthritis has become more complex based on the understanding that rheumatoid arthritis has an impact well beyond what are thought of as the classical manifestations. Previous studies have suggested that inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis can increase the risk for dementia and that TNF agents may have a role in preventing the incidence of dementia.
‘In rheumatoid arthritis patients being on a biologic or targeted synthetic DMARD reduced the risk of dementia incidence by 17% compared to patients who were on a conventional synthetic DMARD only. ’
In the new study, researchers identified a cohort of patients with rheumatoid arthritis in Medicare claims data from 2006 to 2017. To be eligible, patients had to have continuous enrollment of at least 12 months in Medicare Part A, B and D, be at least 40 years of age and have no prior diagnosis of dementia.
In the sample of 141,326 eligible patients with rheumatoid arthritis, the crude incident rate of dementia was 2.0 per 100 person-years for patients on conventional synthetic DMARDs and 1.3 for patients on any biological DMARD. After adjusting for factors such as age, sex and other comorbidities, patients on biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs had an adjusted 17% lower risk for dementia than patients on conventional synthetic DMARDs.
No significant differences were observed between the different classes of biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs, suggesting that decreased risk is possibly explained by the overall decrease in inflammation rather than a specific mechanism of action.
The researchers say clinicians should factor this new information into treatment decisions, but prospective studies are needed. "Our work shows yet another dimension in which treatment of rheumatoid arthritis can impact the overall health and quality of life of our patients," said Dr. Sattui. "Rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic disease and it can have cognitive implications.
However, these complications seem to share similar pathways to those of articular disease, and the medications that we use to treat rheumatoid arthritis could be effective in the prevention of dementia in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Future studies need to assess the impact of the interventions, such as the treat-to-target strategy, on the incidence of dementia in patients with rheumatoid arthritis."
Source: Eurekalert