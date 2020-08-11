by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Dementia in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients
Dementia incidence is lower in rheumatoid arthritis patients receiving biologic or targeted synthetic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) than in patients who receive conventional synthetic DMARDs, according to a new study. The study was presented at the virtual annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.

"Being on a biologic or targeted synthetic DMARD actually decreased your risk of incidence of dementia by 17% compared to patients who were on a conventional synthetic DMARD only," said lead study author Sebastian Sattui, MD, MS, a rheumatology fellow at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City. The study was done in collaboration with investigators from Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Sattui said that the treatment in patients with rheumatoid arthritis has become more complex based on the understanding that rheumatoid arthritis has an impact well beyond what are thought of as the classical manifestations. Previous studies have suggested that inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis can increase the risk for dementia and that TNF agents may have a role in preventing the incidence of dementia.


In the new study, researchers identified a cohort of patients with rheumatoid arthritis in Medicare claims data from 2006 to 2017. To be eligible, patients had to have continuous enrollment of at least 12 months in Medicare Part A, B and D, be at least 40 years of age and have no prior diagnosis of dementia.

In the sample of 141,326 eligible patients with rheumatoid arthritis, the crude incident rate of dementia was 2.0 per 100 person-years for patients on conventional synthetic DMARDs and 1.3 for patients on any biological DMARD. After adjusting for factors such as age, sex and other comorbidities, patients on biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs had an adjusted 17% lower risk for dementia than patients on conventional synthetic DMARDs.

No significant differences were observed between the different classes of biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs, suggesting that decreased risk is possibly explained by the overall decrease in inflammation rather than a specific mechanism of action.

The researchers say clinicians should factor this new information into treatment decisions, but prospective studies are needed. "Our work shows yet another dimension in which treatment of rheumatoid arthritis can impact the overall health and quality of life of our patients," said Dr. Sattui. "Rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic disease and it can have cognitive implications.

However, these complications seem to share similar pathways to those of articular disease, and the medications that we use to treat rheumatoid arthritis could be effective in the prevention of dementia in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Future studies need to assess the impact of the interventions, such as the treat-to-target strategy, on the incidence of dementia in patients with rheumatoid arthritis."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
READ MORE
New Research Finds If Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Respond to Treatment
Potential novel biomarkers helps in predicting the patient responsiveness to disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), according to the team of researchers at Queen Mary University of London.
READ MORE
Dementia Risk Calculator
Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.
READ MORE
Knee Replacement
Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.
READ MORE
Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.
READ MORE
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
READ MORE
Reactive Arthritis
Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reactive arthritis.
READ MORE
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.
READ MORE
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseOsteoarthritisRheumatoid ArthritisOligoarthritisSpondylolisthesisChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsKnee ReplacementReactive ArthritisHypermobility Syndrome